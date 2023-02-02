How much salary cap space do the Broncos have this offseason?

How much salary cap space do the Denver Broncos have available going into the 2023 NFL offseason?

Well, that depends on who you ask.

The team has about $9,208,724 available, according to OverTheCap.com. But a look at Spotrac.com gives an estimate of $12,020,090. For what it’s worth, our rough estimate of $13,698,473 is closer to Sporac’s than OverTheCap’s projection.

We won’t know the team’s exact amount of available salary cap space until after the NFL audits the team’s rollover cap total from 2022. The team is expected to roll over about $10.6 million, and that total is factored into the above projections.

Broncos general manager George Paton could create additional salary cap space by restructuring select contracts and releasing a few players. Cutting Graham Glasgow alone would create an additional $11 million in cap space.

Denver will also have to account for giving contract extensions to some of their in-house free agents, perhaps including defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones. Signing Jones to a multi-year extension would give the team more cap flexibility than a one-year franchise tag.

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 15. We don’t yet know the team’s exact cap space, but it should be in the range of $10-$13 million, and the Broncos should be able to create more cap space this offseason.

