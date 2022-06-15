How much salary cap space do the Bills have at minicamp?

The Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane spent their dollars this spring. Hopefully they did so smartly, because the team doesn’t have much room to work with.

According to Over The Cap, Buffalo has the third-least amount of salary cap space in the NFL currently. As the team gets after it on the practice field this week during minicamp, the Bills only have $5.5M in cap space.

While once not expected to be big spenders in free agency this year, that’s exactly what the Bills were. Buffalo’s marquee signing ended up being a massive multi-year contract for pass rusher Von Miller.

The total is at least a bit of an increase. Previously at the end of March, Buffalo only had $1.093M in cap space. At the time, that was the second-least amount for any team in the NFL.

The hope will be all that spending works in the end. But even if further additions are needed down the line, Beane has showed a proven ability to work the salary cap to his liking to find more space.

On a slightly brighter note, even with the low cap space the Bills have, they don’t have the lowest total in the AFC East. Instead, that title belongs to the New England Patriots.

Here’s a quick look around the division’s salary cap standings:

Miami Dolphins: $16.5M (10th most)

New York Jets: $9.9M (24th)

New England Patriots: $1.7M (32nd/last)

For reference, the Cleveland Browns currently have the most cap space in the NFL with $42.1M. The Carolina Panthers are a distance second with $25.1M.

