How much would a Rodgers addition elevate Jets? 'NFL Total Access'
The 'NFL Total Access' crew discusses how much adding Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the mix would elevate the New York Jets.
The 'NFL Total Access' crew discusses how much adding Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the mix would elevate the New York Jets.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says teams should refrain from asking personal, intrusive and dehumanizing questions at the NFL Scouting Combine.
News from a busy day in the NFL involving the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Giants' Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, Packers' Aaron Rodgers and retired Tom Brady.
Joel Embiid kept making shots and James Harden kept finding open teammates.
There’s an important reason why quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly open to a restructuring of his contract. He has no choice. Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the Browns have the right to convert “any portion” of Watson’s compensation (salary, bonuses, etc.) into a signing bonus, in any year of the contract. This [more]
When Geno Smith‘s new deal with the Seahawks was first reported on Monday, word was that the agreement was on a three-year deal worth $105 million but Tuesday brought some new details to light. Smith’s contract is for three years, but $75 million is in salary and another $30 million is available in incentives. During [more]
The NFL's tag deadline saw the Chiefs give the Bears a top free-agent target while the Giants removed an unnecessary temptation from the equation.
Here are the six players who received tags in 2023.
With excitement growing about this year's quarterbacks after the NFL Combine, Todd McShay believes the Bears will trade the No. 1 pick, then trade back again before adding someone to help Justin Fields.
A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
The Titans reportedly are shopping running back Derrick Henry. And the sports books are taking wagers on the identity of his next team. PointsBet has installed the Dolphins as a +400 favorite. I’d pass on that one; coach Mike McDaniel is from the Kyle Shanahan school of multiple running backs. McDaniel wouldn’t want to put [more]
The Giants signed Daniel Jones to a contract extension on Tuesday, and that had a domino effect that could impact the Bears and David Montgomery.
As potential Jets quarterback Derek Carr was signing instead with the Saints on Monday, current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly was talking with the Jets. Just after midnight, former ESPN host Trey Wingo dropped this nugget on Twitter: “Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open [more]
NFL GMs got together at the NFL Combine, and Ryan Poles told NBC's Peter King that included several trade talks about the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The news arrives at the NFL's franchise tag deadline.
The Cowboys have $26.9 million in 2023 salary cap space dedicated to running back with Ezekiel Elliott at $16.7 million and Tony Pollard at $10.9 million. Elliott’s number won’t stand.
The Cowboys have made no progress in retaining Leighton Vander Esch and Donovan Wilson and have shown no interest in bringing back Dalton Schultz
In a special combine edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald breaks down the biggest QB developments, spotlights a program cranking out alien athletes, and flags a name that put himself on the map big-time.
The Chiefs honored three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark’s time in Kansas City with tweets, a video montage and statements.
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...