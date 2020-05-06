How much is Rob Gronkowski worth?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is one of the NFL’s financial success stories because he combined a lucrative on-field career with a strong portfolio off the gridiron.

Gronkowski, 30, earned more than $53 million in salary during his nine seasons with the New England Patriots. That number will increase by at least another $10 million when Gronkowski returns to the NFL this fall with the Buccaneers.

Despite being one of the highest-paid players at his position throughout much of his career, Gronkowski took a methodical approach to secure his financial future. He saved all of the money he earned from his NFL contracts and relied on income from endorsement deals to cover day-to-day expenses.

“I saved it all throughout my whole career, which is very nice,” Gronkowski told FOX Business Network in September 2019. “I’m in a great place and that’s where I wanted to be. I mean, I’ve just been told throughout that the NFL is not for long.”

Gronkowski was a busy man during his brief retirement. He served an NFL analyst for Fox Sports and made several appearances at World Wrestling Entertainment events, including a stint as host at WrestleMania 36. He is the current holder of WWE’s 24/7 title.

A top brand ambassador, Gronkowski also has several active endorsement deals. He has been a spokesman for Abacus Health’s CBDMedic since shortly after his initial retirement. When Gronkowski confirmed his intent to return to the NFL, CBDMedic said the endorsement deal would remain active during his comeback.

Gronkowski’s other off-field business partnerships include Ice Shaker water bottle, the Snow teeth-whitening system and the FitPlan training app.

A three-time Super Bowl champion, Gronkowski returned to the NFL shortly after his longtime Patriots teammate, quarterback Tom Brady, signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers. The Patriots traded Gronkowski to the Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

