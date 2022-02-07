Here’s how much Rams players could earn for winning Super Bowl LVI

NFL players don’t spend their careers seeking a Super Bowl ring simply because they earn a bonus for being on the winning team. While that’s a nice bonus, money isn’t what drives players to win a championship.

For players like Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, Von Miller and Andrew Whitworth, it bolsters their resumes for the Hall of Fame. For younger guys such as Cooper Kupp, Cam Akers and Odell Beckham Jr., it could be the first of multiple rings won during their careers.

Regardless of whether the Rams win or lose on Sunday, each player will earn a bonus. It’s just that the winners receive twice as much as the losing team does, according to the NFL’s current CBA.

Winning team : $150,000 per player

Losing team: $75,000 per player

There are different stipulations that determine how much each player will get, depending on how many weeks they’ve been on the active roster or if they were on the inactive list for a certain number of games. But generally, a player who’s been on the roster for the last three games will receive the full amount.

Rams players have already earned bonuses for winning the last three playoff games, too. They earned $42,500 for winning the wild-card game, $42,500 for the divisional round and $65,000 for winning the NFC title game.

If the Rams beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, players would have earned up to $300,000 each for the postseason – not including players who have incentives built into their contracts. For example, Odell Beckham Jr. has already earned $2 million from the Rams’ first three playoff wins and has another $1 million he can earn for winning the Super Bowl.

