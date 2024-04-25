'So much quality, so little substance'

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Everton's 2-0 win over Liverpool on Wednesday.

Here are some of your answers:

Karen: Season over as far as I am concerned. Their passion has fizzled out. Always making it so difficult by conceding early goals. This team achieves such a high percentage of possession but too many chances are wasted. Too many drawn fixtures and too many losses against teams in games that should be a comfortable win. We have so much quality, but little substance.

Claude: Well it is all over now. No chance Liverpool will win the league this season. Poor performance from the boys. There was no desire or focus in how to win. Poor performance in front of goal. Typical situation we have seen too often. Need an overhaul of the squad in the summer and a manager who won’t accept failure. Bring in [Ruben] Amorim.

Matthew: Liverpool looked done when they scraped a win against Sheffield United. Over achieved with this squad. Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez both need to go and better replacements found. Salah has been a club legend but time seems to have caught up with him. Nunez is just not good enough.

Hemanth: The fatigue of going behind in almost every game throughout the season and then playing catch up has well and truly caught up with us. The defence will need to be strengthened during the summer. Will be a sad, sad way to give a send off to Klopp.

Graeme: In 60 years of watching Liverpool, I cannot remember ever seeing them play with so little sparkle. They lost possession frequently. They seem indecisive in front of goal and Salah and Nunez seem to be really struggling up front. Something is seriously wrong in the camp. They seem disjointed and out of ideas.

Ben: The title race is now a two-horse race. Yet again Liverpool promise, yet again they fall away. Klopp said he no longer has the energy to do the job - clearly neither do the players. A big clear out in summer is needed starting with Nunez and [Cody] Gakpo. It may be the end for Salah as well. New defenders will also be needed. One win in four is not acceptable.