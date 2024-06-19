How much is the purse at LIV Golf Nashville this week?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — LIV Golf is heading to this music haven and will be bringing more than just 2024 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau to The Grove.

Also on the agenda: Cold, hard cash.

This first-ever LIV Nashville event has a total purse of $25 million. Of that amount, $20 million is for individual winnings and $5 million is for LIV’s team competition.

The winning individual will receive $4 million. The winning team will earn $3 million.

For context, DeChambeau’s $4.3 million winnings last week were part of a record U.S. Open purse of $21.5 million.

Nashville is the ninth tournament on LIV’s 14-event schedule and the first to be held in Tennessee. Play runs Friday through Sunday. Saturday is sold out but other tickets are available here.

The no-cut format includes 54 individuals and 13 teams. There will be a 12:15 p.m. shotgun start each day.

LIV Golf is a professional men’s golf circuit that was formed in 2021 and began official play in 2022. The league is owned by the Public Investment Fund, a wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. LIV’s generous tournament payouts and huge financial contracts have helped recruit former PGA Tour members and major championship winners DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Smith, Henrik Stenson and Bubba Watson.

With that has spawned a fierce rivalry with the PGA Tour, which has long operated North America’s top professional golf tournaments, outside the major championships. Last year, LIV and the PGA Tour announced a framework agreement to merge, but no deal has been signed.

2024 LIV Golf Houston

Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers Golf Club tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2024 LIV Golf Houston. (Photo: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports)

LIV has not released complete player groupings for Nashville, but it confirmed DeChambeau, who outdueled Rory McIlroy for last week’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst, will play.

Rahm withdrew from the U.S. Open with a toe injury. He is scheduled to participate in a pre-tournament media session Wednesday morning.

Here is the LIV Golf Nashville purse, and payouts for individuals and teams.

LIV Golf Nashville 2024 individual purse, payout

Total purse: $20 million

Position | Prize Money

1st | $4,000,000

2nd | $2,250,000

3rd | $1,500,000

4th | $1,000,000

5th | $800,000

6th | $700,000

7th | $600,000

8th | $525,000

9th | $442,500

10th | $405,000

11th | $380,000

12th | $360,000

13th | $340,000

14th | $320,000

15th | $300,000

16th | $285,000

17th | $270,000

18th | $260,000

19th | $250,000

20th | $240,000

21st | $230,000

22nd | $220,000

23rd | $210,000

24th | $200,000

25th | $195,000

26th | $190,000

27th | $185,000

28th | $180,000

29th | $175,000

30th | $170,000

31st | $165,000

32nd | $160,000

33rd | $155,000

34th | $150,000

35th | $148,000

36th | $145,000

37th | $143,000

38th | $140,000

39th | $138,000

40th | $135,000

41st | $133,000

42nd | $130,000

43rd | $128,000

44th | $128,000

45th | $125,000

46th | $125,000

47th | $123,000

48th | $120,000

49th | $60,000

50th | $60,000

51st | $60,000

52nd | $50,000

53rd | $50,000

54th | $50,000

LIV Golf Nashville team purse, payout

Total purse: $5 million

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek