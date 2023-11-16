How much do Purdue football coaches make?

WEST LAFAYETTE − Salaries for Purdue football assistant coaches saw a significant pay increase from years prior under previous head coach Jeff Brohm.

According to a coaching salary database compiled by USA Today's Steve Berkowitz, Lindsay Schnell and John Heasly, 10 assistants hired under first-year head coach Ryan Walters make a combined base pay of 4.915 million this season.

Those salaries can increase if certain contract bonuses are achieved.

While assistant pay grade is up, the head coach makes significantly less than previous head coach Jeff Brohm.

Walters is the 49th highest-paid coach in college football and 11th among current Big Ten head coaches with a base salary of $4 million. That includes Michigan State's Mel Tucker, who was fired after sexual harassment allegations in September. It does not include Northwestern's David Braun, who began the season as interim head coach and on Wednesday had the interim label removed.

Brohm, now the head coach at Louisville, made a base pay of $5.1 million in 2022. Brohm's largest salary with Purdue was in 2019 when he made a base pay of $6.6 million. Brohm had three years of head coaching experience at Western Kentucky and renegotiated his contract after the 2018 season, in which he made $3.8 million.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is Purdue's highest-paid assistant coach, making a base of $900,000 this season, which ranks 74th among all assistant coaches.

In 2022, Purdue's highest-paid assistants were offensive coordinator Brian Brohm and co-defensive coordinator Ron English, both with a base salary of $550,000. Co-defensive coordinator Mark Hagen made $500,000 base pay last season. All three are currently on Jeff Brohm's Louisville staff.

Half of Walters' hires currently make at least $500,000. Along with Harrell, defensive coordinator Kevin Kane has a base pay of $850,000. Associate head coach Cory Patterson and offensive line coach Marcus Johnson make a base pay of $600,000 and defensive line coach Brick Haley makes $500,000.

Other Purdue assistant coaching base salaries include Sam Carter, cornerbacks ($430,0000); Grant O'Brien, safeties ($275,000); Lamar Conard, running backs ($260,000); Joe Dineen, outside linebackers ($250,000) and Seth Doege, tight ends ($250,000).

