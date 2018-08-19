How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2018 Wyndham Championship

Like few other events on the PGA Tour schedule, it's not about how much money you make at the Wyndham Championship, but how many FedEx Cup points you earn. Of course, that's mostly due to the fact that the tournament is the regular-season finale of the 2017-'18 PGA Tour season, and you've got to be in the top 125 on the points list to keep your PGA Tour card for next season as well as qualify for the playoffs, which begin next week with the Northern Trust.

Naturally, then, most of the storylines on Sunday revolved about how many points players were grabbing or losing with every birdie and bogey down the stretch at Sedgefield Country Club. However, if you're still curious about how much cash the guys made this week, we've got you covered. Here's the breakdown for every player who made the cut and played four rounds in Greensboro.

Win: Brandt Snedeker, -21, $1,080,000.00

T-2: C.T. Pan, -18, $528,000.00

T-2: Webb Simpson, -18, $528,000.00

T-4: Jim Furyk, -17, $264,000.00

T-4: D.A. Points, -17, $264,000.00

T-6: Brian Gay, -16, $208,500.00

T-6: Ryan Moore, -16, $208,500.00

T-8: Ryan Armour, -15, $174,000.00

T-8: David Hearn, -15, $174,000.00

T-8: Nick Taylor, -15, $174,000.00

T-11: Rafa Cabrera Bello, -14, $112,000.00

T-11: Harris English, -14, $112,000.00

T-11: Billy Horschel, -14, $112,000.00

T-11: Chris Kirk, -14, $112,000.00

T-11: Hideki Matsuyama, -14, $112,000.00

T-11: John Oda, -14, $112,000.00

T-11: Brett Stegmaier, -14, $112,000.00

T-11: Michael Thompson, -14, $112,000.00

T-11: Kevin Tway, -14, $112,000.00

T-20: Brice Garnett, -13, $69,900.00

T-20: Doug Ghim, -13, $69,900.00

T-20: Tom Hoge, -13, $69,900.00

T-20: Henrik Stenson, -13, $69,900.00













































T-24: Abraham Ancer, -12, $45,400.00

T-24: Aaron Baddeley, -12, $45,400.00

T-24: Jonathan Byrd, -12, $45,400.00

T-24: Sergio Garcia, -12, $45,400.00

T-24: Danny Lee, -12, $45,400.00

T-24: Jamie Lovemark, -12, $45,400.00

T-24: Peter Malnati, -12, $45,400.00

T-24: Patrick Rodgers, -12, $45,400.00

T-24: Shawn Stefani, -12, $45,400.00

T-33: Joaquin Niemann, -11, $33,900.00

T-33: Cameron Percy, -11, $33,900.00

T-33: Johnson Wagner, -11, $33,900.00

T-36: Jonas Blixt, -10, $28,260.00

T-36: Matthew Fitzpatrick, -10, $28,260.00

T-36: Denny McCarthy, -10, $28,260.00

T-36: Dylan Meyer, -10, $28,260.00

T-36: Trey Mullinax, -10, $28,260.00

T-41: Blayne Barber, -9, $22,800.00

T-41: Billy Hurley III, -9, $22,800.00

T-41: Keith Mitchell, -9, $22,800.00

T-41: Julian Suri, -9, $22,800.00









































T-45: Sangmoon Bae, -8, $16,515.00

T-45: Corey Conners, -8, $16,515.00

T-45: Bill Haas, -8, $16,515.00

T-45: Chesson Hadley, -8, $16,515.00

T-45: Martin Laird, -8, $16,515.00

T-45: Scott Piercy, -8, $16,515.00

T-45: Sam Ryder, -8, $16,515.00

T-45: Sam Saunders, -8, $16,515.00

T-53: Roberto Díaz, -7, $13,890.00

T-53: Sung Kang, -7, $13,890.00

T-53: Harold Varner III, -7, $13,890.00

T-53: Richy Werenski, -7, $13,890.00

T-57: Ryan Blaum, -6, $13,140.00

T-57: Scott Brown, -6, $13,140.00

T-57: Lanto Griffin, -6, $13,140.00

T-57: Jason Kokrak, -6, $13,140.00

T-57: Graeme McDowell, -6, $13,140.00

T-57: William McGirt, -6, $13,140.00

T-57: Rory Sabbatini, -6, $13,140.00

T-57: Ollie Schniederjans, -6, $13,140.00

65: Martin Flores, -5, $12,600.00

T-66: Jason Dufner, -4, $12,300.00

T-66: Mackenzie Hughes, -4, $12,300.00

T-66: Conrad Shindler, -4, $12,300.00

T-66: Hudson Swafford, -4, $12,300.00

T-70: Ricky Barnes, -3, $11,880.00

T-70: Stephan Jaeger, -3, $11,880.00

T-70: Xinjun Zhang, -3, $11,880.00























































