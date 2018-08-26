How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2018 Northern Trust

A four-stroke lead entering the final round of The Northern Trust was a good place to be for Bryson DeChambeau. Since 2013 on the PGA Tour, 54-hole leaders who had leads of four or more strokes converted for wins a little more than 80 percent of the time. And while his advantage did shrink to two strokes at one point on the back nine at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J., DeChambeau was still comfortably in control. And when he made birdies on the 12th and 13th holes to once again get the lead back to four, it was obvious that Sunday would be DeChambeau's day.

Arguably, the thing that DeChambeau most hopes to get out of his victory on Sunday is a captain's pick on to the U.S. Ryder Cup. He won't know that officially until next week, but stepping up in the first FedEx Cup event of the PGA Tour Playoffs can't hurt his cause. What he does know that he gets for his hard work over the weekend is a check for $1,620,000 and 2,000 FedEx Cup points, pushing him from ninth to first in the standings with three events left.

As for how much money the rest of the field took home from their time at Ridgewood? Here's the breakdown for every play who made the cut this past week.

Win: Bryson DeChambeau, -18, $1,620,000

2: Tony Finau, -14, $972,000

T-3: Billy Horschel, -13, $522,000

T-3: Cameron Smith, -13, $522,000

T-5: Ryan Palmer, -12, $328,500

T-5: Adam Scott, -12, $328,500

T-5: Aaron Wise, -12, $328,500

T-8: Patrick Cantlay, -11, $261,000

T-8: Brooks Koepka, -11, $261,000

T-8: Justin Thomas, -11, $261,000

T-11: Bronson Burgoon, -10, $198,000

T-11: Adam Hadwin, -10, $198,000

T-11: Dustin Johnson, -10, $198,000

T-11: Nick Watney, -10, $198,000

T-15: Daniel Berger, -9, $144,000

T-15: Hideki Matsuyama, -9, $144,000

T-15: Phil Mickelson, -9, $144,000

T-15: Kevin Na, -9, $144,000

T-15: Jhonattan Vegas, -9, $144,000

T-20: Jason Day, -8, $101,160

T-20: Tommy Fleetwood, -8, $101,160

T-20: Tyrrell Hatton, -8, $101,160

T-20: Charley Hoffman, -8, $101,160

T-20: Chez Reavie, -8, $101,160















































T-25: Patrick Reed, -7, $73,500

T-25: Jordan Spieth, -7, $73,500

T-25: Brian Stuard, -7, $73,500

T-28: Sean O'Hair, -6, $59,850

T-28: Louis Oosthuizen, -6, $59,850

T-28: Sam Ryder, -6, $59,850

T-28: Webb Simpson, -6, $59,850

T-28: Scott Stallings, -6, $59,850

T-28: Kyle Stanley, -6, $59,850

T-34: Keegan Bradley, -5, $45,450

T-34: Danny Lee, -5, $45,450

T-34: Marc Leishman, -5, $45,450

T-34: Jamie Lovemark, -5, $45,450

T-34: Seamus Power, -5, $45,450

T-34: Bubba Watson, -5, $45,450

T-40: Byeong Hun An, -4, $32,400

T-40: Zach Johnson, -4, $32,400

T-40: Jason Kokrak, -4, $32,400

T-40: Pat Perez, -4, $32,400

T-40: Ted Potter, Jr., -4, $32,400

T-40: Kevin Streelman, -4, $32,400

T-40: Harold Varner III, -4, $32,400

T-40: Tiger Woods, -4, $32,400













































T-48: Emiliano Grillo, -3, $22,162.50 T-48: Brian Harman, -3, $22,162.50

T-48: Whee Kim, -3, $22,162.50

T-48: Luke List, -3, $22,162.50

T-48: Scott Piercy, -3, $22,162.50

T-48: Ian Poulter, -3, $22,162.50

T-48: Peter Uihlein, -3, $22,162.50

T-48: Gary Woodland, -3, $22,162.50

T-56: Alex Cejka, -2, $20,250 T-56: Chesson Hadley, -2, $20,250

T-56: Trey Mullinax, -2, $20,250

T-56: Kevin Tway, -2, $20,250

T-60: Rafa Cabrera Bello, -1, $18,990 T-60: Paul Casey, -1, $18,990

T-60: Austin Cook, -1, $18,990

T-60: Brandon Harkins, -1, $18,990

T-60: Beau Hossler, -1, $18,990

T-60: Patton Kizzire, -1, $18,990

T-60: Matt Kuchar, -1, $18,990

T-60: C.T. Pan, -1, $18,990

T-60: Sam Saunders, -1, $18,990

T-60: J.J. Spaun, -1, $18,990

70: Brian Gay, E, $18,000

T-71: Anirban Lahiri, +1, $17,730

T-71: Jimmy Walker, +1, $17,730

T-73: Kevin Kisner, +2, $17,370

T-73: Martin Laird, +2, $17,370

75: Sung Kang, +3, $17,100

T-76: Si Woo Kim, +4, $16,830

T-76: Andrew Landry, +4, $16,830

T-78: Ryan Armour, +6, $16,380

T-78: Chris Kirk, +6, $16,380

T-78: Andrew Putnam, +6, $16,380



























































