How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship

He started Monday's final round one stroke back in a tie for second place. But ask anyone who's tournament it was to lose at the Dell Technologies Championship, and the answer was Bryson DeChambeau. Victorious a week ago at The Northern Trust, his second PGA Tour win this season and third in the 24-year-old's nascent pro career, DeChambeau came to TPC Boston with even more confidence than the former NCAA and U.S. Amateur champion usually carries. And nothing over the Labor Day weekend seemed to change that.

Consider that during Sunday's third round, DeChambeau got to fulfill a dream by playing with Tiger Woods, his "childhood idol," in a competitive round for the first time. Rather than show any awe or nerves, DeChambeau posted a nifty 63 that likely silenced any doubters as to whether he deserves a spot one of Jim Furyk's three Ryder Cup captain's picks.

It was more of the same on Monday, DeChambeau closing with a ho-hum four-under 67 to win the tournament by two strokes. DeChambeau started the back nine with only a two-stroke lead. But on a day when scores were low, and tons of big name players were in lingering on the leader board, it still felt like the tournament was essentially over.

DeChambeau once again earned the first-place check of $1.62 million, bringing his 2018 earnings to a little more than $7.3 million. As for how much money the rest of the field took home from their time at TPC Boston? Here's the breakdown for every play who made the cut this past week.

Win: Bryson DeChambeau, -16, $1,620,000

2: Justin Rose, -14, $972,000

3: Cameron Smith, -13, $612,000

T-4: Tony Finau, -12, $372,000

T-4: Hideki Matsuyama, -12, $372,000

T-4: C.T. Pan, -12, $372,000

T-7: Abraham Ancer, -11, $261,900

T-7: Rafa Cabrera Bello, -11, $261,900

T-7: Emiliano Grillo, -11, $261,900

T-7: Dustin Johnson, -11, $261,900

T-7: Bubba Watson, -11, $261,900

T-12: Brice Garnett, -10, $160,875

T-12: Tyrrell Hatton, -10, $160,875

T-12: Brooks Koepka, -10, $160,875

T-12: Rory McIlroy, -10, $160,875

T-12: Phil Mickelson, -10, $160,875

T-12: Jordan Spieth, -10, $160,875

T-12: Kyle Stanley, -10, $160,875

T-12: Peter Uihlein, -10, $160,875

20: Keith Mitchell, -9, $117,000







































T-21: Paul Casey, -8, $100,800

T-21: Adam Hadwin, -8, $100,800

T-21: Marc Leishman, -8, $100,800

T-24: Justin Thomas, -7, $71,228.58

T-24: Patrick Cantlay, -7, $71,228.58

T-24: Tommy Fleetwood, -7, $71,228.58

T-24: Kevin Kisner, -7, $71,228.58

T-24: Jason Kokrak, -7, $71,228.58

T-24: Gary Woodland, -7, $71,228.58

T-24: Tiger Woods, -7, $71,228.58

T-31: Byeong Hun An, -6, $54,562.50

T-31: Louis Oosthuizen, -6, $54,562.50

T-31: Brandt Snedeker, -6, $54,562.50

T-31: Brian Stuard, -6, $54,562.50

T-35: Ryan Armour, -5, $41,568.75

T-35: Daniel Berger, -5, $41,568.75

T-35: Kevin Chappell, -5, $41,568.75

T-35: James Hahn, -5, $41,568.75

T-35: Beau Hossler, -5, $41,568.75

T-35: Si Woo Kim, -5, $41,568.75

T-35: Chris Kirk, -5, $41,568.75

T-35: Patrick Reed, -5, $41,568.75

T-43: Branden Grace, -4, $28,860.00

T-43: Russell Knox, -4, $28,860.00

T-43: Matt Kuchar, -4, $28,860.00

T-43: Alex Noren, -4, $28,860.00

T-43: Jon Rahm, -4, $28,860.00

T-43: Kevin Tway, -4, $28,860.00























































T-49: Keegan Bradley, -3, $21,500.00

T-49: Brian Harman, -3, $21,500.00

T-49: J.B. Holmes, -3, $21,500.00

T-49: Danny Lee, -3, $21,500.00

T-49: Andrew Putnam, -3, $21,500.00

T-49: Xander Schauffele, -3, $21,500.00

T-49: Adam Scott, -3, $21,500.00

T-49: Webb Simpson, -3, $21,500.00

T-49: Scott Stallings, -3, $21,500.00

T-58: Bronson Burgoon, -2, $19,890.00

T-58: Russell Henley, -2, $19,890.00

T-58: Charles Howell III, -2, $19,890.00

T-58: Andrew Landry, -2, $19,890.00

T-62: Stewart Cink, -1, $19,170.00

T-62: Austin Cook, -1, $19,170.00

T-62: Brian Gay, -1, $19,170.00

T-62: Nick Watney, -1, $19,170.00

T-66: Tom Hoge, E, $18,540.00

T-66: Ted Potter, Jr., E, $18,540.00

T-66: J.J. Spaun, E, $18,540.00

T-69: Henrik Stenson, +1, $18,090.00

T-69: Aaron Wise, +1, $18,090

T-71: Patton Kizzire, +2, $17,640.00

T-71: Ryan Moore, +2, $17,640.00

T-71: Jimmy Walker, +2, $17,640.00

74: Charley Hoffman, +4, $17,280.00

75: Whee Kim, +5, $17,100.00

76: Jamie Lovemark, +9, $16,920.00























































