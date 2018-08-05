How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

The final playing of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational ends an era on the PGA Tour. Firestone Country Club has hosted a PGA Tour event for 65 years. Only three courses have had a longer run—Augusta National, home of the Masters Tournament, Pebble Beach Golf Links and Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

Justin Thomas, the final winner at Firestone will have fond memories of the famed layout, of course. He'll also a significantly larger bank account. The champ bring home $1.7 million, just a little less than the winner next week at the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club.

Curious about the breakdown? Here's how much each every player competing at Firestone made after four rounds in Akron.

Win: Justin Thomas, -15, $1,700,000.00

2: Kyle Stanley, -11, $1,072,000.00

T-3: Dustin Johnson, -10, $510,000.00

T-3: Thorbjørn Olesen, -10, $510,000.00

5: Brooks Koepka, -9, $357,000.00

T-6: Patrick Cantlay, -8, $241,375.00

T-6: Anirban Lahiri, -8, $241,375.00

T-6: Rory McIlroy, -8, $241,375.00

T-6: Aaron Wise, -8, $241,375.00

T-10: Jason Day, -7, $160,875.00

T-10: Tony Finau, -7, $160,875.00

T-10: Si Woo Kim, -7, $160,875.00

T-10: Ian Poulter, -7, $160,875.00

T-14: Tommy Fleetwood, -6, $128,250.00

T-14: Matt Kuchar, -6, $128,250.00

T-14: Marc Leishman, -6, $128,250.00

T-17: Rafa Cabrera Bello, -5, $104,250.00

T-17: Ross Fisher, -5, $104,250.00

T-17: Rickie Fowler, -5, $104,250.00

T-17: Zach Johnson, -5, $104,250.00

T-17: Jon Rahm, -5, $104,250.00

T-17: Gary Woodland, -5, $104,250.00











































RELATED: Players/officials offer fond farewell to Firestone

23: Cameron Smith, -4, $92,250.00

T-24: Luke List, -3, $87,250.00

T-24: Phil Mickelson, -3, $87,250.00

T-24: Louis Oosthuizen, -3, $87,250.00

T-24Webb Simpson, -3, $87,250.00

T-28: Tyrrell Hatton, -2, $81,250.00

T-28: Patrick Reed, -2, $81,250.00

30: Bryson DeChambeau, -1, $79,250.00

T-31: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, E, $74,750.00

T-31: Paul Casey, E, $74,750.00

T-31: Patton Kizzire, E, $74,750.00

T-31: Kevin Na, E, $74,750.00

T-31: Alex Noren, E, $74,750.00

T-31: Charl Schwartzel, E, $74,750.00

T-31: Bubba Watson, E, $74,750.00

T-31: Tiger Woods, E, $74,750.00

T-39: Kevin Chappell, +1, $66,250.00

T-39: Sergio Garcia, +1, $66,250.00

T-39: Kevin Kisner, +1, $66,250.00

T-39: HaoTong Li, +1, $66,250.00

T-39: Hideki Matsuyama, +1, $66,250.00

T-39: Francesco Molinari, +1, $66,250.00

T-39: Wade Ormsby, +1, $66,250.00

T-39: Henrik Stenson, +1, $66,250.00

T-39: Ryuko Tokimatsu, +1, $66,250.00

T-48: Daniel Berger, +2, $59,250.00

T-48: Alexander Björk, +2, $59,250.00

T-48: Matthew Fitzpatrick, +2, $59,250.00

T-48: Russell Knox, +2, $59,250.00

T-48: Ted Potter, Jr., +2, $59,250.00

T-53: Austin Cook, +3, $54,875.00

T-53: Charley Hoffman, +3, $54,875.00

T-53: Brandon Stone, +3, $54,875.00

T-53: Jhonattan Vegas , +3, $54,875.00

T-57: Byeong Hun An, +4, $52,750.00

T-57: Andrew Landry, +4, $52,750.00

T-57: Adam Scott, +4, $52,750.00

T-60: Jordan Spieth, +5, $51,500.00

T-60: Brendan Steele, +5, $51,500.00

62: Brian Harman, +6, $50,750.00

T-63: Branden Grace, +7, $49,750.00

T-63: Satoshi Kodaira, +7, $49,750.00

T-63: Pat Perez, +7, $49,750.00

T-66: Paul Dunne, +8, $48,500.00

T-66: Emiliano Grillo, +8, $48,500.00

68: Xander Schauffele, +12, $47,750.00

T-69: Kodai Ichihara, +13, $47,000.00

T-69: Shubhankar Sharma, +13, $47,000.00

71: Jaco Ahlers, +23, $46,500.00

































































































Story Continues

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS