How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions

It's not exactly free money they were giving out Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. You had to earn your way into the winners-only tournament at Kapalua Resort on Maui. But with just 33 players competing (after Kevin Na WD'd on Day 1) and no cut, anything any player came away with this week in the first PGA Tour event of 2019 was easy pickings. With a purse of $6.5 million, last-place money in Hawaii was still $63,500. Compare that to finishing T-33 at last year's Wyndham Championship where you earned $33,900. Nice work if you can get it.

And first place? Well, Xander Schauffele walked off with $1.3 million … and an invitation into next year's event where he can earn more free easy money

How much cash did the rest of the field in the tournament make? Here's the prize money earned for every player competing.

Win: Xander Schauffele, -23, $1,300,000

2: Gary Woodland, -22, $759,000

3: Justin Thomas, -18, $475,000

T-4: Dustin Johnson, -15, $305.333.34

T-4: Marc Leishman, -15, $305,333.33

T-4: Rory McIlroy, -15, $305,333.33

7: Bryson DeChambeau, -14, $218,000

T-8: Webb Simpson, -13, $191,000

T-8: Jon Rahm, -13, $191,000

T-8: Patton Kizzire, -13, $191,000

T-11: Cameron Champ, -12, $162,500

T-11: Kevin Tway, -12, $162,500

13: Jason Day, -11, $147,000

T-14: Charles Howell III, -10, $132,000

T-14: Andrew Putnam, -10, $132,000

T-16: Troy Merritt, -9, $113,000

T-16: Paul Casey, -9, $113,000

18: Ian Poulter, -8, $102,000

T-19: Brice Garnett, -6, $92,333.34

T-19: Scott Piercy, -6, $92,333.33

T-19: Matt Kuchar, -6, $92,333.33









































T-22: Brandt Snedeker. -5, $82,500

T-22: Andrew Landry, -5, $82,500

24: Brooks Koepka, -4, $78,000

T-25: Billy Horschel, -2, $74,000

T-25: Patrick Reed, -2, $74,000

T-27: Ted Potter, Jr., -1, $68,250

T-27: Aaron Wise, -1, $68,250

T-27: Keegan Bradley, -1, $68,250

T-27: Francesco Molinari, -1, $68,250

31: Bubba Watson, E, $65,000

T-32: Satoshi Kodaira, +4, $63,500

T-32: Michael Kim, +4, $63,500























