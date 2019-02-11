How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

It took a fifth day for Phil Mickelson to grab his fifth AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he is now the second player in PGA Tour history to win this tournament five times (joining Mark O'Meara). With the win, Lefty added $1.368 million to his bank account and became just the second player to crack the $90 million mark in career earnings (joining Tiger Woods).

Mickelson is now also the first person to break the $7 million mark in career earnings just at the Pebble Beach tour stop. The 48-year-old entered the week as the all-time money leader at the AT&T with $5,930,187 in 22 starts, having also carded two second-place finishes and two thirds. In second place on the money list was Dustin Johnson, a two-time AT&T winner, with $4.5 million. Mickelson's big pay day means he spread the gap even more; D.J. earned just $20.9K for his T-45 finish. And with $7,298,187 in career earnings at the AT&T, Mickelson would rank 240th all-time on the PGA Tour career money list if he only played in the AT&T his entire career.

As for the rest of the field, well here's the prize money earned for every player who played all four rounds this week on the Monterey Peninsula.

Win: Phil Mickelson, -19 $1,368,000

2: Paul Casey, -16, $820,800

3: Scott Stallings, -15, $516,800

T-4: Jason Day, -13, $334,400

T-4: Si Woo Kim, -13, $334,400

6: Scott Langley, -12, $273,600

T-7: Kevin Streelman, -11, $236,866.67

T-7: Brian Gay, -11, $236,866.67

T-7: Lucas Glover, -11, $236,866.66

T-10: Max Homa, -10, $182,400

T-10: Michael Thompson, -10, $182,400

T-10: Chris Stroud, -10, $182,400

T-10: Scott Piercy, -10, $182,400

T-14: Jim Furyk, -9, $133,000

T-14: Sung Kang, -9, $133,000

T-14: Russell Knox, -9, $133,000

T-14: Matt Every, -9, $133,000

T-18: Roberto Diaz, -8, $102,600

T-18: Graeme McDowell, -8, $102,600

T-18: Adam Hadwin, -8, $102,600

T-18: D.J. Trahan, -8, $102,600

T-22: Matt Kuchar, -7, $70,553.34

T-22: Tyler Duncan, -7, $70,553.34

T-22: Patrick Reed, -7, $70,553.33

T-22: Trey Mullnax, -7, $70,553.33

T-22: Rafa Cabrera Bello, -7, $70,553.33

T-22: Jonathan Byrd, -7, $70,553.33





















































T-28: Ernie Els, -6, $46,360

T-28: Nick Taylor, -6, $46,360

T-28: Kevin Kisner, -6, $46,360

T-28: Brandon Harkins, -6, $46,360

T-28: Curtis Luck, -6, $46,360

T-28: Martin Trainer, -6, $46,360

T-28: Brady Schnell, -6, $46,360

T-28: Branden Grace, -6, $46,360

T-28: Cameron Champ, , -6, $46,360

T-28: Tom Lovelady, -6, $46,360

T-38: Hank Lebioda, -5, $31,160

T-38: Andrew Putnam, -5, $31,160

T-38: Chez Reavie, -5, $31,160

T-38: Sam Saunders, -5, $31,160

T-38: Julián Etulain, -5, $31,160

T-38: Tony Finau, -5, $31,160

T-38: Jonas Blixt, -5, $31,160

































T-45: Ben Silverman, -4, $20,919

T-45: Adam Schenk, -4, $20,919

T-45: Jordan Spieth, -4, $20,919

T-45: Josh Teater, -4, $20,919

T-45: Nate Lashley, -4, $20,919

T-45: Dustin Johnson, -4, $20,919

T-45: Tommy Fleetwood, -4, $20,919

T-45: Brian Stuard, -4, $20,919

T-53: Roberto Castro, -3, $17,594

T-53: Alex Prugh, -3, $17,594

T-53: Cameron Tringale, -3, $17,594

T-53: Matt Jones, -3, $17,594

57: Johnson Wagner, -2, $17,176

58: John Rollins, -1, $17,024

T-59: Cody Gribble, +3, $16,796

T-59: Cameron Davis, +3, $16,796































