How much prize money every golfer earned at the 2018 U.S. Women's Open
Say what you will about the roller coaster final round Ariya Jutanugarn played on Sunday at the U.S. Women's Open. There's no doubt that the 22-year-old from Thailand earned every penny of her first-place prize money at Shoal Creek in Birmingham, Ala.
And a big check it is. The $900,000 first prize is the richest in all of women's golf.
Jutanugarn looked as if she would be able to deposit the money earn after expanding a four-stroke lead at the start of play on Sunday into a seven-stroke cushion at the turn. But the former World No. 1 found playing with such a large cushion to be harder than expected, losing all seven strokes to South Korea's Hyo-Joo Kim by the 72nd hole.
The pair played a see-saw two-hole aggregate playoff, then two more sudden-death holes before Jutanugarn won the championship with a par when they played the 18th hole for a third time.
It was the ninth win of Jutanugarn's career, and her second major championship victory. She now has earned $1,704,614 this season and $6,287,946 in her career, as she became the 43rd player in LPGA history to break the $6 million mark with her win on Sunday.
How much prize money did everyone in the field at Shoal Creek earn? Here's a breakdown for all those who made the cut.
Win: Ariya Jutanugarn, $900,000
P-2: Hyo-Joo Kim, $540,000
3: Carlota Ciganda, $349,079
4: Danielle Kang, $244,704
T-5: Lexi Thompson,$182,487
T-5: Patty Tavatanakit (a), $0
T-5: Wei-Ling Hsu, $182,487
T-5: Sarah Jane Smith, $182,487
9: Inbee Park, $145,919
T-10, Michelle Wie, $104,505
T-10, Charley Hull, $104,505
T-10, Nasa Hataoka, $104,505
T-10, Angela Stanford, $104,505
T-10, Nelly Korda, $104,505
T-10, Megan Khang, $104,505
T-10, Jihyun Kim, $104,505
T-17, Jin Young Ko, $66,075
T-17, Lizette Salas, $66,075
T-17, Su-Hyun Oh, $66,075
T-17: Jeongeun6 Lee, $66,075
T-17: Eun-Hee Ji, $66,075
T-17: Madelene Sagstrom, $66,075
23: So Yeon Ryu, $52,436
24: Albane Valenzuela (a), $0
T-25: Jennifer Song, $47,292
T-25: Brittany Lincicome, $47,292
T-27: Marina Alex, $37,993
T-27: Hye-Jin Choi, $37,993
T-27: Kristen Gillman (a), $0
T-27: Teresa Lu, $37,993
T-27: Sei Young Kim, $37,993
T-27: Jenny Shin, $37,993
T-27: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $37,993
T-34: Georgia Hall, $29,225
T-34: Minjee Lee, $29,225
T-34: In-Kyung Kim,$29,225
T-34: Luna Sobron Galmes, $29,225
T-34: Caroline Masson, $29,225
T-34: Elizabeth Wang (a), $0
40: Rumi Yoshiba, $25,352
T-41: Moriya Jutanugarn, $20,575
T-41: Austin Ernst, $20,575
T-41: Brittany Altomare, $20,575
T-41: In Gee Chun, $20,575
T-41: Emily Kristine Pedersen, $20,575
T-41: Chella Choi, $20,575
T-41: Azahara Munoz, $20,575
T-41: Emma Talley, $20,575
T-49: Lydia Ko, $14,906
T-49: Hyun Kyung Park, $14,906
T-49: Jane Park, $14,906
T-52: Wichanee Meechai, $12,544
T-52: Ryann O'Toole, $12,544
T-52: Cristie Kerr, $12,544
T-55: Hailee Cooper (a), $0
T-55: Lucy Li (a), $0
T-57: Ashleigh Buhai, $11,705
T-57: Linn Grant (a), $0
T-59: Pernilla Lindberg, $11,337
T-59: Saranporn Langkulgasettrin, $11,337
61: Daniela Darquea, $11,127
62: Jillian Hollis, $11,022
63: Lindy Duncan, $10,919