How much pressure is Kalen DeBoer under in his first season?

Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer is entering a situation unlike any other. He must replace one of the greatest coaches of all time, take over a legendary program, and look to maintain his prior successes.

Last season, DeBoer took Washington all the way to the national championship, but fell short of winning it, and had some high-quality, impressive wins along the way.

Crimson Tide fans have grown accustomed to one thing under Nick Saban: winning.

Whether it has been on the recruiting trail or on the field, Saban has led the Alabama program to countless wins, some aren’t even quantifiable. DeBoer now has been tasked with the responsibility of not just maintaining what Saban has built, but to build upon it.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg recently ranked Tide’s DeBoer as the coach with the most to prove heading into the 2024 season.

“DeBoer just took Washington to the national title game in only his second year — two seasons after the team went 4-8 — so this designation feels a bit unfair, but so are Alabama’s expectations after Nick Saban’s historic tenure. If the College Football Playoff remained at four teams, DeBoer could miss them during a transition year and be given somewhat of a pass. But Alabama expects to be part of the 12-team field every year, and if DeBoer falls short, the pressure and comparisons to Saban will reach nauseating levels in Tuscaloosa”

There’s no doubt that DeBoer understands and appreciates the unprecedented position that he finds himself in. However, it is all about how he responds to it. Unfortunately, we won’t have an answer to that until the start of the 2024 season.

