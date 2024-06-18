‘So Much Potential’ – Man Utd, PSG Linked Star Receives High Praise from Gary Neville

RB Leipzig’s striker Benjamin Šeško decided to remain with the German side as he signed a new contract. The young striker spurned various clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain, all linked to the player.

The Slovenian striker scored 18 goals and registered two assists in 42 appearances for the German side this past 2023–24 season. As a result, the list of suitors came for him before he ultimately made his decision.

Nonetheless, after one UEFA Euro 2024 match, English football pundit Gary Neville gave his verdict on the player who will garner more attention from top clubs next summer.

“Goals, youth (why he’s so impressive) physically, I think we’re moving back to having big striker up top – the game seems to have flipped to having big strikers,” Neville said (h/t The Mirror).

“He’s got so much potential, you can see why Premier League clubs (want him) and why he’s staying at Leipzig for another year, to grow without the spotlight that you’d have in the Premier League and develop your game a little bit more.”

Šeško and Slovenia secured a 1-1 draw against Denmark on Matchday 1 and the player nearly scored an impressive goal that went off the post. Nonetheless, from a PSG perspective, they can see what they have in Gonçalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani.

If one or neither impresses, perhaps the Parisians will revisit their interest in Šeško next year.