How much playing time can we expect new Boston Celtics Xavier Tillman, Sr. and Jaden Springer to get?

How much playing time can we expect new Boston Celtics Xavier Tillman, Sr. and Jaden Springer to get for the rest of the 2023-24 NBA season with the Celtics? Both Tillman and Springer joined the Celtics organization via trade ahead of the NBA’s Feb. 8 2024 deadline with an eye to bolstering the deep rotation defensively.

The two newest members of Boston’s roster this season made their Celtics debut in the ball club’s 129-112 road victory over the Chicago Bulls earlier this week. And while Springer’s debut was not especially remarkable, you could see Tillman’s impact on the game in the short playing time the former Grizzlies big man was afforded.

CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning took some time to discuss how much playing time Tillman and Springer can expect for the Celtics this season on a recent episode of the “Garden Report” podcast. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire