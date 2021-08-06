How much will November levies cost you?

Joe Centers, Norwalk Reflector, Ohio
·3 min read

Aug. 6—NORWALK — There are 13 local issues on the Nov. 2 ballot and Huron County Treasurer Roland Tkach has released information about the cost to the taxpayer based on a $100,000 house and how much each issue will raise:

City of Bellevue, tax levy, renewal

Purpose: Parks and Recreation

Rate: 1 mill for five years

Voting on issue: Bellevue 3 and 4

Cost for $100,000 house: $28.08

Money raised by levy: $159,165

New Haven Township — LO

Purpose: Sunday sales wine and mixed beverages and spiritous liquor

The Varsity Club

Voting on Issue: New Haven Township

Cost: No tax money involved

Wakeman Fire District

Purpose: Fire equipment, facilities and personnel

Rate: 2.5 mills for five years

Voting on issue: Wakeman Township and Wakeman village.

Cost for $100,000 house: $59.12

Money raised by levy: $156,703

Herrick Memorial Library

Purpose: Current expenses

Rate: 1.25 mills for five years

Voting on issue: Clarkesfield-WE

Cost for $100,000 house: $35.49

Money raised by levy: $313,901

New London Local School District

Purpose: Permanent improvements

Rate: 1.5 mills for five years

Voting on issue: Clarksfield-NL, Fairfield, Fitchville, Greenwich Township, Hartland, New London Township and New London village No. 1 and No. 2

Cost for $100,000 house: $52.50

Money raised by levy: $181,614

Greenfield Township

Purpose: Providing and maintaining fire protection and ambulance services

Rate: 2.5 mills for four years

Voting on issue: Greenfield Township

Cost for $100,000 house: $85.86

Money raised by levy: $112,085

Richmond Township

Purpose: Providing and maintaining fire protection and ambulance services

Rate: 1.5 mills for five years

Voting on issue: Richmond Township

Cost for $100,000 house: $52.50

Money raised by levy: $44,188

Village of Greenwich

Purpose: Current expenses

Rate: 1.6 mills for five years

Voting on issue: Greenwich village

Cost for $100,000 house: $44.43

Money raised by levy: $26,976

Monroeville Local School District

Purpose: Emergency requirements

Rate: 2.9 mills for 10 years

Voting on issue: Norwalk 4-C, Bronson 2, Lyme Township, Norwalk Township, Peru Township, Ridgefield Township, Monroeville village and Sherman Township.

Cost for $100,000 house: $88.81

Money raised by levy: $300,000

Milan village — LO

Purpose: Sunday sales wine and mixed beverages and spiritous liquor

Wonder Bar LLC

Voting on issue: Norwalk Milan village

Cost: No tax money involved

Bronson Township

Purpose: Current expenses

Rate: 1 mill for five years

Voting on issue: Bronson No. 1 and Bronson No. 2

Cost for $100,000 house: $25.19

Money raised by levy: $47,497

Townsend Township

Purpose: Fire and EMS

Rate: 1.5 mills for five years

Voting on issue: Townsend Township

Cost for $100,000 house: $32.20

Money raised by levy: $45,295

Vermilion River Ambulance District

Purpose: Ambulance and EMS

Rate: 1 mill for five years

Voting on issue: Townsend Township, Wakeman Township and Wakeman village

Cost for $100,000 house: $27.66

Money raised by levy: $192,379

