How much will November levies cost you?
Aug. 6—NORWALK — There are 13 local issues on the Nov. 2 ballot and Huron County Treasurer Roland Tkach has released information about the cost to the taxpayer based on a $100,000 house and how much each issue will raise:
City of Bellevue, tax levy, renewal
Purpose: Parks and Recreation
Rate: 1 mill for five years
Voting on issue: Bellevue 3 and 4
Cost for $100,000 house: $28.08
Money raised by levy: $159,165
New Haven Township — LO
Purpose: Sunday sales wine and mixed beverages and spiritous liquor
The Varsity Club
Voting on Issue: New Haven Township
Cost: No tax money involved
Wakeman Fire District
Purpose: Fire equipment, facilities and personnel
Rate: 2.5 mills for five years
Voting on issue: Wakeman Township and Wakeman village.
Cost for $100,000 house: $59.12
Money raised by levy: $156,703
Herrick Memorial Library
Purpose: Current expenses
Rate: 1.25 mills for five years
Voting on issue: Clarkesfield-WE
Cost for $100,000 house: $35.49
Money raised by levy: $313,901
New London Local School District
Purpose: Permanent improvements
Rate: 1.5 mills for five years
Voting on issue: Clarksfield-NL, Fairfield, Fitchville, Greenwich Township, Hartland, New London Township and New London village No. 1 and No. 2
Cost for $100,000 house: $52.50
Money raised by levy: $181,614
Greenfield Township
Purpose: Providing and maintaining fire protection and ambulance services
Rate: 2.5 mills for four years
Voting on issue: Greenfield Township
Cost for $100,000 house: $85.86
Money raised by levy: $112,085
Richmond Township
Purpose: Providing and maintaining fire protection and ambulance services
Rate: 1.5 mills for five years
Voting on issue: Richmond Township
Cost for $100,000 house: $52.50
Money raised by levy: $44,188
Village of Greenwich
Purpose: Current expenses
Rate: 1.6 mills for five years
Voting on issue: Greenwich village
Cost for $100,000 house: $44.43
Money raised by levy: $26,976
Monroeville Local School District
Purpose: Emergency requirements
Rate: 2.9 mills for 10 years
Voting on issue: Norwalk 4-C, Bronson 2, Lyme Township, Norwalk Township, Peru Township, Ridgefield Township, Monroeville village and Sherman Township.
Cost for $100,000 house: $88.81
Money raised by levy: $300,000
Milan village — LO
Purpose: Sunday sales wine and mixed beverages and spiritous liquor
Wonder Bar LLC
Voting on issue: Norwalk Milan village
Cost: No tax money involved
Bronson Township
Purpose: Current expenses
Rate: 1 mill for five years
Voting on issue: Bronson No. 1 and Bronson No. 2
Cost for $100,000 house: $25.19
Money raised by levy: $47,497
Townsend Township
Purpose: Fire and EMS
Rate: 1.5 mills for five years
Voting on issue: Townsend Township
Cost for $100,000 house: $32.20
Money raised by levy: $45,295
Vermilion River Ambulance District
Purpose: Ambulance and EMS
Rate: 1 mill for five years
Voting on issue: Townsend Township, Wakeman Township and Wakeman village
Cost for $100,000 house: $27.66
Money raised by levy: $192,379