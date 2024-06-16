How Much Norwich City Had To Pay For Johannes Hoff Thorup Clarified

How Much Norwich City Had To Pay For Johannes Hoff Thorup Clarified

Norwich City paid FC Nordsjaelland almost £450,000 for the services of manager Johannes Hoff Thorup.

The Canaries recently moved to bring in the young Danish manager to take charge at Carrow Road, following the sacking of David Wagner.

With Hoff Thorup under contract at FC Nordsjaelland, Norwich had to thrash out a compensation figure with the Danish Superliga side.

And according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, it has now been clarified that Norwich had to pay £445,000 for Hoff Thorup.

Norwich handed Hoff Thorup a three-year deal at Carrow Road.

The 35-year-old has taken charge of just 67 games as a manager, but must now mastermind a promotion push in the fiercely competitive Championship.

Nordsjaelland meanwhile are still looking to appoint a replacement for Hoff Thorup.

They settled in on Gaute Helstrup, who is currently the assistant boss at Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, but despite talks being held, it appears he will not be heading to Denmark.