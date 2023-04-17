NFL Sunday Ticket will have a new home in 2023.

Out-of-market Denver Broncos fans who want to (legally) watch all of their favorite team’s games this season will have to turn to YouTube TV. The NFL ended its agreement with DirecTV and made a deal with Google last year.

So, how much will NFL Sunday Ticket cost on YouTube TV?

If you already pay for YouTube TV’s streaming service, you can add NFL Sunday Ticket for $349 per year. If you buy before June 6, there’s a $100 discount that drops the price down to $249 per year. To have RedZone included, it will cost $389 (or $289 before June 6).

Customers who do not have YouTube TV can add only NFL Sunday Ticket for $449 a year (discounted at $349/year until June 6). To add RedZone, the price increase to $489 a year (discounted at $389/year until June 6).

NFL Sunday Ticket used to be available only to DirecTV customers (they did make exceptions for customers who could not have a dish in their area). DirecTV also had a student package available that included RedZone for $120 a year.

YouTube TV has not yet announced if there will be a student discount for NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023.

