How much do NFL refs make? Referee salaries, paths to officiating and female referees.

According to Statista, the minimum salary for an NFL player was $660,000 in 2021. That number is projected to grow to $1.065 million by 2030.

Professional athlete is one of the highest-paid jobs annually, but because American football careers are short, not all athletes are wealthy after retirement. According to Statista, the average career of an NFL player is only 3.3 years.

But what about the referees?

Only the best get to work in the NFL, but once they make the cut, they enjoy more stability than players. Refs don’t get traded from team to team, and they are not as injury-prone as players. The average NFL referee has over 11 years of NFL experience, according to the 2021 roster of officials.

How much do NFL referees make?

The league does not release salaries, but various outlets have reported that as of 2019 NFL officials had an average salary of $205,000. This salary is fixed and does not depend on the number of games officiated.

This salary can grow based on seniority, and officials can get significant bonuses in the postseason. The Teal Mango says being selected to officiate the Super Bowl could come with a $10,000 bonus.

How many female referees are in the NFL?

In 2021, there were two women officiating in the NFL — Maia Chaka and Sarah Thomas, according to the NFL. There will be three when Robin DeLorenzo becomes a down judge in 2022, according to an announcement by the league. She most recently officiated in college football's Big Ten Conference.

In 2015, Thomas became the first female to be a full-time NFL official, according to The Focus. In February of 2021, she became the first female to work a Super Bowl.

In September 2021, Chaka became the first Black woman to officiate an NFL game, according to The Sporting News.

The NFL wants more women to officiate the game of football. In 2013, NFL Operations launched the Women Officiating Now program as part of the NFL's Football Officiating Academy.

How do you become an NFL referee?

According to NBC Sports, the NFL requires 10 years of experience officiating American football to be considered for its roster of officials, with at least five years of experience officiating major college games.

NBC Sports says experienced officials are often scouted and monitored before they are called up to the NFL.

