In much-needed move, Auburn football's Hugh Freeze finally put his foot down | Silva

AUBURN — Auburn football needed a change, and coach Hugh Freeze made sure that was going to happen.

The Tigers looked lost offensively through the first four games against SEC competition this season, averaging a measly 105 passing yards versus Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss. Auburn went winless against those teams and couldn't figure out a way to score more than 21 points versus any of them.

Quarterback Payton Thorne looked like a different player, too, and not in a good way. He was never a world-beater at Michigan State, but he was leaps and bounds more productive with the Spartans than he was with the Tigers. The passing offense was, to be blunt, broken and amongst the worst in the country.

But then Thorne went out and posted 230 yards and three touchdowns against Mississippi State on Saturday, leading the Tigers to their first victory versus a conference foe this season. It was Thorne's first game since December 2021 in which he threw for at least three scores and didn't turn the ball over.

A bunch of things went well for Thorne and the offense to come alive. The receivers performed − Jackson State transfer Shane Hooks fought off an uncalled facemask penalty and hauled in a 50-50 ball for the first score of the game − and the offensive line did a good job of keeping Thorne upright.

But the most important change was in the play calling. It was geared toward Thorne's skills, and he looked comfortable running the offense for the first time since Auburn beat Samford on Sept. 16.

That change, at least in part, was due to a discussion Freeze had with his offensive staff before the game. Whether it was Thorne or backup QB Robby Ashford in the game, the offense was going to be called a certain way no matter what.

"There wasn't really a conversation," Freeze said. "It was just: 'This is what we're doing, and that's it. This is what we're doing, and we'll figure out which (QB) can either do it or not, and if none of them can, we'll just we'll cross that bridge when we get there.' And I think Payton loved it.

"Again, I thought Robby showed some good things in practice, too. But Payton took the initiative and was playing well enough. That discussion (with the staff) wasn't ugly ... it's not like they were fighting me on it. Usually (in the meetings it's like), 'Alright, should we have this package? Should we have this package with this?'

"And (this time) it was just, 'No, this is the only thing that we're going to do.'"

Freeze has often spoke this season about his contributions to the offense, or lack there of. Whether it be throughout the week or on game day, Freeze has made it known his focus has been on recruiting. It's why he hired offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery and handed the bulk of play-calling duties to him, so that he can invest most of his time into talent acquisition.

But the offense needed his influence. The same influence that helped Ole Miss have the No. 8 offense in the country and win 10 games in 2015.

The fans knew it, and so did he.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

