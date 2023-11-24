‘Much, much different’ No. 19 FAU regroups to win opener at ESPN Events Invitational

No. 19 FAU, which went to the Final Four last season, found itself in a heated battle with unranked Butler in the second game at the ESPN Events Invitational at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex on Thanksgiving Day.

Butler was up to the task, but the Owls (3-1) closed stronger to win 91-86.

After leading most of the way, the Owls gave up a 46-42 halftime edge in the second half when the Bulldogs went up 70-66, thanks to a 7-0 run and the shooting of DJ Davis, who buried consecutive 3-pointers.

FAU, however, went on a 20-10 run to regain control and seal the victory with six players in double figures led by Vladislav Goldin (19 points, 11 rebounds), Johnell Davis (15 points, 9 rebounds), Jalen Gaffney (14 points), Alijah Martin (13 points), Bryan Greenlee (11 points) and Tre Carroll (11 points).

Butler (3-2) was led by Jahmyl Telfort (19 points), who had four other teammates score in double figures.

The victory sets up a Top 25 battle for Friday morning in the semifinals of the ESPN tourney, with FAU taking on No. 12 Texas A&M, 89-77 winners over Penn State in the tourney opener.

If FAU expects to make it back to this season’s Final Four, there is a lot to be improved upon.

That’s OK, however, with coach Dusty May. He didn’t expect this year’s squad to come out gangbusters. Of course, he also didn’t expect the Owls, then ranked No. 10 in the country, to lose to Bryant, a small Rhode Island university.

The Owls shot 26% in losing 61-52.

“Anytime you face adversity, as we have this week, you learn and grow from it,” May said. “If it causes you to splinter at all, then it’s catastrophic.”

The Owls did not splinter Thursday. They also shot far better than they did against Bryant, hitting 52% of their shots, with Gaffney going 6-of-9 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3. Martin, however, was not so accurate.

Martin, coming off an injury which had him sitting out the past month of practice, hit just 5 of 16 field goals, including a miserable 2 of 10 on 3s. His teammates, however, picked him up.

Carroll came off the bench to give the Owls a boost, scoring 8 points in the first half.

“We didn’t feel like we shot the 3 very well for us. We had great looks … had several of them rim out,” May said. “Alijah Martin … he missed some shots that he normally never misses.”

May was a bit disappointed in his team’s ability to get the ball into the paint to the 7-foot-1 Goldin. The big man would flash on pick-and-roll situations several times in the first half, but the entry passes never came.

Goldin seemed to get a bit irritated in the second half with Butler’s physical defense. He caused two Butler players foul trouble with Jalen Thomas fouling out and Andre Screen picking up 4 fouls.

His emotions got the best of Butler at one point, with Goldin scoring five points and adding a blocked shot and two rebounds during a two-minute, 11-1 run to put the Owls back in front to stay at 74-70.

“That’s probably the biggest upside and downside in my game. I can be emotional in the wrong direction,” Goldin said.

It was in the good direction Thursday.

May is careful not to compare this year’s squad to last year’s.

“Different, much, much different,” he said. “Of course, recency bias allows you to remember the end of last year, but I think right now we are very, very similar to where we were [last year] in November, except we have more weapons.

“Without those weapons tonight, then we don’t win this basketball game.”