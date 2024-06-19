'Much more like us' - Robertson on Scotland draw

[Reuters]

Scotland captain Andy Robertson said after the 1-1 draw with Switzerland: "More like us, much more like us. Aggressive, on the front foot, couldn't get off to a better start.

"We make a mistake but make no mistake about it, Tony Ralston was unbelievable after that mistake. Second half, he was different class.

"We had our chances but so did they. We were a lot more happy with that performance. We'll take the draw and we've taken it into the last game and that's all we can ask.

"We need to go again Sunday because that's a massive game for us now. We can take a lot of positives from tonight but we can also tweak a little thing and improve even more and that's a good thing.

"We need to get to bed now and recover. Come Sunday we'll bee good to go with the backing that we've got."