How much money each team won at the PNC Championship
Charlie Woods stole the show this weekend at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando. Teamed up with his 15-time major champion father, Tiger Woods, the two provided content all weekend that sent golf Twitter into a frenzy.
Ultimately it was another debut team that took home the title: Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, won at 25 under thanks to a final-round 15-under 57. Team Thomas won by one stroke ahead of Team Singh, who finished runner-up at the event formerly known as the Father-Son Challenge for the third time.
There were 20 pros in the field who won a combined 67 major titles. Check out how much money each took home from the annual silly season event.
PNC Championship prize money
Place
Team
Earnings
1
Team Thomas
$200,000
2
Team Singh
$80,000
T-3
Team O’Meara
$53,625
T-3
Team Trevino
$53,625
T-5
Team Kite
$48,500
T-5
Team Kuchar
$48,500
7
Team Woods
$47,000
8
Team Daly
$46,000
T-9
Team Furyk
$44,500
T-9
Team Norman
$44,500
T-9
Team Lehman
$44,500
T-12
Team Janzen
$43,500
T-12
Team Langer
$43,000
T-14
Team Price
$42,250
T-14
Team Duval
$42,250
16
Team Player
$41,500
17
Team Sorenstam
$41,000
18
Team Watson
$40,500
19
Team Calcavecchia
$40,250
20
Team Harrington
$40,000