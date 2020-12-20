How much money each team won at the PNC Championship

Adam Woodard
·1 min read

Charlie Woods stole the show this weekend at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando. Teamed up with his 15-time major champion father, Tiger Woods, the two provided content all weekend that sent golf Twitter into a frenzy.

Ultimately it was another debut team that took home the title: Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, won at 25 under thanks to a final-round 15-under 57. Team Thomas won by one stroke ahead of Team Singh, who finished runner-up at the event formerly known as the Father-Son Challenge for the third time.

There were 20 pros in the field who won a combined 67 major titles. Check out how much money each took home from the annual silly season event.

PNC Championship prize money

Place

Team

Earnings

1

Team Thomas

$200,000

2

Team Singh

$80,000

T-3

Team O’Meara

$53,625

T-3

Team Trevino

$53,625

T-5

Team Kite

$48,500

T-5

Team Kuchar

$48,500

7

Team Woods

$47,000

8

Team Daly

$46,000

T-9

Team Furyk

$44,500

T-9

Team Norman

$44,500

T-9

Team Lehman

$44,500

T-12

Team Janzen

$43,500

T-12

Team Langer

$43,000

T-14

Team Price

$42,250

T-14

Team Duval

$42,250

16

Team Player

$41,500

17

Team Sorenstam

$41,000

18

Team Watson

$40,500

19

Team Calcavecchia

$40,250

20

Team Harrington

$40,000

Latest Stories