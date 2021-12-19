How much money each team won at the 2021 PNC Championship

The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando was the site once again for the feel-good PNC Championship, a silly-season event made up of 20 teams, each featuring a major championship winner.

The defending champion team of Justin Thomas and dad Mike finished tied for third with Stewart Cink and his son Reagan.

Tiger Woods and 12-year-old Charlie made a run at the title but came up short and settled for a solo second.

John Daly and his son John II came out on top with a record 27 under. They take home the first-place prize of $800,000.

The camaraderie is as important as the competition in this event but there’s also some money on the line all the golfers.

PNC Championship 2021 prize money