How much money do referees make during NFL playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We wait all year for the NFL Playoffs. The intensity of the games, the Super Bowl commercials and halftime show, the gathering with friends and family – what could be better?

Football players are idolized for their performances in the postseason, but what about everyone else involved in making sure the games go off without a hitch? Specifcially, what about referees? They’re running up and down the field, too, upholding the rules and ultimately playing a role in game outcomes.

As we continue to trek into the NFL postseason, here’s a little insight about referees and what their compensation looks like in January and February:

How much does an NFL ref get paid in the regular season?

The NFL does not release salary figures for referees but, according to Sporting News, the highest paid NFL refs make $250,000 annually. NFL referees on average usually make about $205,000 per year.

Do NFL referees get paid per game?

Refs are actually not paid per game, but rather annually. They earn a flat salary for the season and then bonuses, which can come per-game or for working postseason games.

How much do referees get paid for NFL playoff games?

When it comes to the NFL postseason, in addition to their annual salary (flat rate), referees can receive bonuses anywhere between $1,500-$5,000 per playoff game.

How much does a Super Bowl ref get paid?

In addition to their flat rate salaries for the year and any other postseason bonuses, the added bonus for working the biggest game of the year averages between $40,000 and $50,000, according to Money.com.

What do NFL refs do in the offseason?

Being an NFL referee is only a part-time job. They don’t receive benefits, though they do receive a 401k plan.

Referees, like football players, attend minicamps and training camps. Here they practice officiating to prepare for the regular season, just as players practice for their upcoming seasons.