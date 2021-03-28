How much money each player won at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
Billy Horschel defeated Scottie Scheffler 2&1 Sunday to win the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club.
Horschel trailed early when Scheffler birdied the par-4 second hole, but Horschel won the fifth, seventh and ninth holes to take a 2 up lead at the turn. The 34-year-old Horschel, who finished second at the 2021 Workday Championship at The Concession last month, held the lead through the rest of the round to win his first event of the year.
Horschel earned $1,820,000 for his win while Scheffler won $1,150,000.
In the third-place match, Matt Kuchar defeated Victor Perez 2&1. Kuchar earned $740,000 for his third-place finish while Perez won $600,000.
Check out how much money each player earned this week at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
Position
Player
Points in group play
Earnings
1
Billy Horschel
–
$1,820,000
2
Scottie Scheffler
–
$1,150,000
3
Matt Kuchar
–
$740,000
4
Victor Perez
–
$600,000
T-5
Tommy Fleetwood
–
$337,000
T-5
Sergio Garcia
–
$337,000
T-5
Jon Rahm
–
$337,000
T-5
Brian Harman
–
$337,000
T-9
Dylan Frittelli
–
$189,000
T-9
Kevin Streelman
–
$189,000
T-9
Mackenzie Hughes
–
$189,000
T-9
Robert MacIntyre
–
$189,000
T-9
Ian Poulter
–
$189,000
T-9
Erik von Rooyen
–
$189,000
T-9
Bubba Watson
–
$189,000
T-9
Jordan Spieth
–
$189,000
17
Ryan Palmer
2.5
$144,000
T-18
Kevin Kisner
2
$113,700
T-18
Max Homa
2
$113,700
T-18
Antoine Rozner
2
$113,700
T-18
Xander Schauffele
2
$113,700
T-18
Joaquin Niemann
2
$113,700
T-18
Lee Westwood
2
$113,700
T-18
Patrick Cantlay>
2
$113,700
T-18
Abraham Ancer
2
$113,700
T-18
Daniel Berger
2
$113,700
T-18
Matt Fitzpatrick
2
$113,700
T-28
Dustin Johnson
1.5
$75,000
T-28
Adam Long
1.5
$75,000
T-28
J.T. Poston
1.5
$75,000
T-28
Patrick Reed
1.5
$75,000
T-28
Matt Wallace
1.5
$75,000
T-28
Webb Simpson
1.5
$75,000
T-28
Paul Casey
1.5
$75,000
T-28
Rory McIlroy
1.5
$75,000
T-28
Cameron Smith
1.5
$75,000
T-28
Tony Finau
1.5
$75,000
T-28
Will Zalatoris
1.5
$75,000
T-28
Matthew Wolff
1.5
$75,000
T-28
Marc Leishman
1.5
$75,000
T-28
Russell Henley
1.5
$75,000
T-42
Kevin Na
1
$41,571
T-42
Justin Thomas
1
$41,571
T-42
Shane Lowry
1
$41,571
T-42
Bryson DeChambeau
1
$41,571
T-42
Jason Day
1
$41,571
T-42
Andy Sullivan
1
$41,571
T-42
Carlos Otriz
1
$41,571
T-42
Hideki Matsuyama
1
$41,571
T-42
Jason Kokrak
1
$41,571
T-42
Bernd Wiesberger
1
$41,571
T-42
Viktor Hovland
1
$41,571
T-42
Harris English
1
$41,571
T-42
Brendon Todd
1
$41,571
T-42
Sungjae Im
1
$41,571
T-56
Collin Morikawa
0.5
$38,000
T-56
Si Woo Kim
0.5
$38,000
T-56
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
0.5
$38,000
T-56
Tyrrell Hatton
0.5
$38,000
T-56
Talor Gooch
0.5
$38,000
T-61
Louis Oosthuizen
0
$35,750
T-61
Sebastian Munoz
0
$35,750
T-61
Lanto Griffin
0
$35,750
T-61
Corey Conners
0
$35,750