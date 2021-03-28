How much money each player won at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

JuliaKate E. Culpepper
·3 min read

Billy Horschel defeated Scottie Scheffler 2&1 Sunday to win the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club.

Horschel trailed early when Scheffler birdied the par-4 second hole, but Horschel won the fifth, seventh and ninth holes to take a 2 up lead at the turn. The 34-year-old Horschel, who finished second at the 2021 Workday Championship at The Concession last month, held the lead through the rest of the round to win his first event of the year.

Horschel earned $1,820,000 for his win while Scheffler won $1,150,000.

In the third-place match, Matt Kuchar defeated Victor Perez 2&1. Kuchar earned $740,000 for his third-place finish while Perez won $600,000.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Position

Player

Points in group play

Earnings

1

Billy Horschel

$1,820,000

2

Scottie Scheffler

$1,150,000

3

Matt Kuchar

$740,000

4

Victor Perez

$600,000

T-5

Tommy Fleetwood

$337,000

T-5

Sergio Garcia

$337,000

T-5

Jon Rahm

$337,000

T-5

Brian Harman

$337,000

T-9

Dylan Frittelli

$189,000

T-9

Kevin Streelman

$189,000

T-9

Mackenzie Hughes

$189,000

T-9

Robert MacIntyre

$189,000

T-9

Ian Poulter

$189,000

T-9

Erik von Rooyen

$189,000

T-9

Bubba Watson

$189,000

T-9

Jordan Spieth

$189,000

17

Ryan Palmer

2.5

$144,000

T-18

Kevin Kisner

2

$113,700

T-18

Max Homa

2

$113,700

T-18

Antoine Rozner

2

$113,700

T-18

Xander Schauffele

2

$113,700

T-18

Joaquin Niemann

2

$113,700

T-18

Lee Westwood

2

$113,700

T-18

Patrick Cantlay>

2

$113,700

T-18

Abraham Ancer

2

$113,700

T-18

Daniel Berger

2

$113,700

T-18

Matt Fitzpatrick

2

$113,700

T-28

Dustin Johnson

1.5

$75,000

T-28

Adam Long

1.5

$75,000

T-28

J.T. Poston

1.5

$75,000

T-28

Patrick Reed

1.5

$75,000

T-28

Matt Wallace

1.5

$75,000

T-28

Webb Simpson

1.5

$75,000

T-28

Paul Casey

1.5

$75,000

T-28

Rory McIlroy

1.5

$75,000

T-28

Cameron Smith

1.5

$75,000

T-28

Tony Finau

1.5

$75,000

T-28

Will Zalatoris

1.5

$75,000

T-28

Matthew Wolff

1.5

$75,000

T-28

Marc Leishman

1.5

$75,000

T-28

Russell Henley

1.5

$75,000

T-42

Kevin Na

1

$41,571

T-42

Justin Thomas

1

$41,571

T-42

Shane Lowry

1

$41,571

T-42

Bryson DeChambeau

1

$41,571

T-42

Jason Day

1

$41,571

T-42

Andy Sullivan

1

$41,571

T-42

Carlos Otriz

1

$41,571

T-42

Hideki Matsuyama

1

$41,571

T-42

Jason Kokrak

1

$41,571

T-42

Bernd Wiesberger

1

$41,571

T-42

Viktor Hovland

1

$41,571

T-42

Harris English

1

$41,571

T-42

Brendon Todd

1

$41,571

T-42

Sungjae Im

1

$41,571

T-56

Collin Morikawa

0.5

$38,000

T-56

Si Woo Kim

0.5

$38,000

T-56

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

0.5

$38,000

T-56

Tyrrell Hatton

0.5

$38,000

T-56

Talor Gooch

0.5

$38,000

T-61

Louis Oosthuizen

0

$35,750

T-61

Sebastian Munoz

0

$35,750

T-61

Lanto Griffin

0

$35,750

T-61

Corey Conners

0

$35,750

Recommended Stories

  • Billy Horschel wins WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

    In the championship match of the 2021 World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play, Billy Horschel defeated Scottie Scheffler, 2&1, for his first WGC title and his sixth win of his PGA TOUR career.

  • Lynch: WGC Match Play deserved more rewarding payoff than Horschel, Scheffler

    Golfweek's Eamon Lynch says the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play deserves a more rewarding pay-off than Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler

  • How much money each PGA Tour player won at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship

    Check out how much money each PGA Tour player won at the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

  • Winner’s Bag: Billy Horschel, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

    A complete list of the golf equipment Billy Horschel used to win the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

  • Scheffler and Horschel in all-American final for Match Play

    Scottie Scheffler delivered the clutch putt to his win match against Matt Kuchar, who didn't make a putt all day. The result was a third straight all-American final in the Dell Technologies Match Play on Sunday. Scheffler, the 24-year-old Texas graduate who feels right at home at Austin Country Club, moved on to the championship match Sunday afternoon against Billy Horschel, who knocked out Victor Perez of France with a 3-and-2 victory.

  • Joel Dahmen, Rafael Campos tied for the lead at Corales Puntacana

    In the third round of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Rafael Campos carded a 3-under 69, while Joel Dahmen carded a 4-under 68, getting both to 10-under for the tournament to place them in a tie for lead heading into Sunday.

  • Rested, relaxed Billy Horschel beats Scottie Scheffler to take WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

    Billy Horschel defeated Scottie Scheffler in the final match to claim the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play title on Sunday in Austin, Texas.

  • How a search party, an unfavorable ruling and a missed 6-foot putt sunk Jordan Spieth on Saturday

    AUSTIN, Texas - For those who don't know anything about golf - and there were many rambling around the grounds at Austin Country Club on Saturday - it would have been hard to tell who won and who lost as Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar stepped off the ...

  • Winner’s Bag: Joel Dahmen, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

    A complete list of the golf equipment Joel Dahmen used to win the PGA Tour's 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

  • Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia claim unique spot in golfing history with back-to-back holes-in-one

    Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia both crashed out at the quarter-final stage of the WGC Match Play as the Americans re-emphasised their impressive depth ahead of this year’s Ryder Cup. But the European pair left Texas claiming a unique place in golfing folklore. Has a par three ever before witnessed two holes-in-one in as many groupings in professional competition? That was the question the statisticians were scrambling to answer as Fleetwood emulated Garcia’s hole-in-one on the fourth at Austin Country Club. There was a day between the shots on the par three, but that hardly diminishes the remarkable nature of this consecutive double feat. Garcia was on the fourth sudden-hole of his final group game on Friday, when, with Lee Westwood already on the green, the Spaniard watched his effort fly over the flag, before spinning back into the cup. "Well, 28 years on tour and I thought I’d seen everything. I hadn’t!" Westwood tweeted, after reflecting on Garcia’s walk-off shot. Westwood should have hung around. It was about to get weirder still. The National Hole-In-One Registry reports that the odds of two players in the same fourball making aces on the same hole as 17million-1. To put that in perspective, the odds of getting struck by lightning are 960,000-1. Those odds are clearly reduced because Fleetwood and Garcia were not playing together and their expertise. But still, Fleetwood and Garcia were, in effect, in successive pairings. Westwood was one who could not believe the juxtaposition, again going to Twitter to exclaim: "Incredible! Amazing! Never seen anything like it! Oh wait!!!" It was a little over 14 hours after Garcia’s glory when Fleetwood was in the very next duo to take on the hole, in his last-16 encounter against South African Dylan Frittelli. Of course, the hole was cut on a different part of the green and the tee had been put 19 yards back from Friday and was now playing 179 yards. Hitting after Frittelli, Fleetwood used a seven-iron to Garcia’s nine-iron. He also flew the pin, employing the slope to bring it down into the cup. If the outcome was eerily familiar then the celebration was the exact opposite. There was no acknowledgement from Fleetwood, just the merest of smirks.

  • Saturday highlights from WGC-Dell Match Play

    In the Round of 16 and Quarterfinals of the 2021 World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez, Scottie Scheffler and Matt Kuchar advanced to the Sunday's semifinals at Austin Country Club.

  • Billy Horschel beats local favorite Scottie Scheffler to win WGC-Match Play

    Here's how the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play final played out Sunday afternoon at Austin Country Club.

  • Is Now a Good Time to Open a CD?

    The best place to put your emergency fund money is generally a savings account. While you could put that money into a CD (certificate of deposit) instead, that requires that you commit to locking your savings away for a time. Interest rates are down across the board, and most six-month and one-year CDs are paying interest comparable to that of a high-yield savings account.

  • Tour official on Na-DJ situation: Can't agree to concession after putt

    A PGA Tour rules official said he talked to Dustin Johnson after the incident with Kevin Na to determine if both players should have been DQ'd.

  • Sixers discuss Clippers physicality that bothered them in road loss

    The Philadelphia 76ers discuss their struggles with the physicality from the Los Angeles Clippers in their loss.

  • Luke Kornet's 'eventful' Celtics debut ends with great Tacko Fall moment

    New Celtics big man Luke Kornet played an unexpected role in the team's win over the Thunder -- then got a "cold" welcome to Boston from Tacko Fall.

  • Brian Harman's birdie bonanza leads to Masters invitation

    Brian Harman didn't just earn a spot into the quarterfinals at Austin CC. He earned an invitation to Augusta National.

  • Sen. Mitt Romney received a JFK Profile in Courage Award for going against the GOP and voting to convict Donald Trump

    During Trump's first impeachment trial, Romney became the first person to ever vote to convict a member of their own party.

  • Unflappable Scottie Scheffler talks his rapid ascent on the PGA Tour

    Scottie Scheffler is on a rapid ascent on the PGA Tour after the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship at Austin Country Club.

  • The Tokyo Olympics barred foreign fans. A ticket company won't offer full refunds.

    A U.S. company says it won't refund "handling fees" that American fans paid for Tokyo Olympics tickets.