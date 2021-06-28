How much money each player won at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Nelly Korda won her second straight LPGA event, her second win in two weeks and her sixth overall—tying her with her sister Jessica—when she took home the title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club.

Korda reached new heights with the win, as she won her first career major. She also moved up to the No. 1 spot in the Rolex rankings—the first American in seven years to do so—and she’s taken over the top spot in the CME Group rankings. She’s the first American to win a major in nearly three years.

The $4.5 million purse was a record for the tournament. Korda is also taking home a first-place check for $675,000 for the win. See the full payout list below. You can also see the LPGA’s all-time money list here.

Prize money