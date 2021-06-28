How much money each player won at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Nelly Korda won her second straight LPGA event, her second win in two weeks and her sixth overall—tying her with her sister Jessica—when she took home the title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club.
Korda reached new heights with the win, as she won her first career major. She also moved up to the No. 1 spot in the Rolex rankings—the first American in seven years to do so—and she’s taken over the top spot in the CME Group rankings. She’s the first American to win a major in nearly three years.
The $4.5 million purse was a record for the tournament. Korda is also taking home a first-place check for $675,000 for the win. See the full payout list below. You can also see the LPGA’s all-time money list here.
Prize money
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Nelly Korda
-19
$675,000
2
Lizette Salas
-16
$418,716
T3
Hyo Joon Kim
-10
$269,361
T3
Guilia Molinaro
-10
$269,361
T5
Patty Tavatanakit
-8
$171,934
T5
Danielle Kang
-8
$171,934
T7
Celine Boutier
-7
$121,501
T7
Austin Ernst
-7
$121,501
T9
Amy Yang
-6
$93,608
T9
Cydney Clanton
-6
$93,608
T9
Xiyu Lin
-6
$93,608
T12
Sei Young Kim
-5
$75,343
T12
Wichanee Meechai
-5
$75,343
T12
Dottie Ardina
-5
$75,343
T15
Leona Maguire
-4
$58,839
T15
Nanna Koertz Madsen
-4
$58,839
T15
Jessica Korda
-4
$58,839
T15
Yealimi Noh
-4
$58,839
T15
Esther Henseleit
-4
$58,839
T15
Madelene Sagstrom
-4
$58,839
T21
Yuka Saso
-3
$48,142
T21
Georgia Hall
-3
$48,142
T21
Brooke Henderson
-3
$48,142
T21
Charley Hull
-3
$48,142
T25
Yu Liu
-2
$42,985
T25
Alena Sharp
-2
$42,985
T27
Alison Les
-1
$36,793
T27
Moriya Jutanugarn
-1
$36,793
T27
Dani Holmqvist
-1
$36,793
T27
Meghan Khang
-1
$36,793
T27
Lindsey Weaver
-1
$36,793
T27
In Gee Chun
-1
$36,793
T33
Jeongeun Lee
E
$28,229
T33
Marina Alex
E
$28,229
T33
Maria Stackhouse
E
$28,229
T33
So Yeon Ryu
E
$28,229
T33
Chella Choi
E
$28,229
T33
Gabrielle Ruffels
E
$28,229
T33
Ryan O’Toole
E
$28,229
T40
Hinako Shibuno
+1
$21,587
T40
Minjee Lee
+1
$21,587
T40
Lauren Stephenson
+1
$21,587
T40
Brittany Lang
+1
$21,587
T40
Inbee Park
+1
$21,587
T40
Gerina Piller
+1
$21,587
T46
Perrine Delacour
+2
$17,116
T46
Jin Young Ko
+2
$17,116
T46
Michelle Wie West
+2
$17,116
T46
Ariya Juntanugarn
+2
$17,116
T46
Albane Venezuela
+2
$17,116
T46
Mina Harigae
+2
$17,116
T52
Lydia Ko
+3
$14,442
T52
Luna Sobron Galmes
+3
$14,442
T52
Ally Ewing
+3
$14,442
T52
Lexi Thompson
+3
$14,442
T56
Caroline Masson
+4
$13,066
T56
Janie Jackson
+4
$13,066
T58
Angela Stanford
+5
$11,600
T58
Jennifer Kupcho
+5
$11,600
T58
Eun-Hee Ji
+5
$11,600
T58
Jeongeun Lee6
+5
$11,600
T58
Anna Nordqvist
+5
$11,600
63
Su Oh
+6
$10,775
T64
Pajaree Anannarukarn
+8
$10,431
T64
Dana Finklestein
+8
$10,431
66
Annie Park
+9
$10,087
T67
Lauren Kim
+10
$9,628
T67
Christina Kim
+10
$9,628
T67
Sarah Burnham
+10
$9,628
70
Paula Reto
+18
$9,171