How much money each player won at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Todd Kelly
·3 min read
In this article:
Nelly Korda won her second straight LPGA event, her second win in two weeks and her sixth overall—tying her with her sister Jessica—when she took home the title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club.

Korda reached new heights with the win, as she won her first career major. She also moved up to the No. 1 spot in the Rolex rankings—the first American in seven years to do so—and she’s taken over the top spot in the CME Group rankings. She’s the first American to win a major in nearly three years.

The $4.5 million purse was a record for the tournament. Korda is also taking home a first-place check for $675,000 for the win. See the full payout list below. You can also see the LPGA’s all-time money list here.

Prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Nelly Korda

-19

$675,000

2

Lizette Salas

-16

$418,716

T3

Hyo Joon Kim

-10

$269,361

T3

Guilia Molinaro

-10

$269,361

T5

Patty Tavatanakit

-8

$171,934

T5

Danielle Kang

-8

$171,934

T7

Celine Boutier

-7

$121,501

T7

Austin Ernst

-7

$121,501

T9

Amy Yang

-6

$93,608

T9

Cydney Clanton

-6

$93,608

T9

Xiyu Lin

-6

$93,608

T12

Sei Young Kim

-5

$75,343

T12

Wichanee Meechai

-5

$75,343

T12

Dottie Ardina

-5

$75,343

T15

Leona Maguire

-4

$58,839

T15

Nanna Koertz Madsen

-4

$58,839

T15

Jessica Korda

-4

$58,839

T15

Yealimi Noh

-4

$58,839

T15

Esther Henseleit

-4

$58,839

T15

Madelene Sagstrom

-4

$58,839

T21

Yuka Saso

-3

$48,142

T21

Georgia Hall

-3

$48,142

T21

Brooke Henderson

-3

$48,142

T21

Charley Hull

-3

$48,142

T25

Yu Liu

-2

$42,985

T25

Alena Sharp

-2

$42,985

T27

Alison Les

-1

$36,793

T27

Moriya Jutanugarn

-1

$36,793

T27

Dani Holmqvist

-1

$36,793

T27

Meghan Khang

-1

$36,793

T27

Lindsey Weaver

-1

$36,793

T27

In Gee Chun

-1

$36,793

T33

Jeongeun Lee

E

$28,229

T33

Marina Alex

E

$28,229

T33

Maria Stackhouse

E

$28,229

T33

So Yeon Ryu

E

$28,229

T33

Chella Choi

E

$28,229

T33

Gabrielle Ruffels

E

$28,229

T33

Ryan O’Toole

E

$28,229

T40

Hinako Shibuno

+1

$21,587

T40

Minjee Lee

+1

$21,587

T40

Lauren Stephenson

+1

$21,587

T40

Brittany Lang

+1

$21,587

T40

Inbee Park

+1

$21,587

T40

Gerina Piller

+1

$21,587

T46

Perrine Delacour

+2

$17,116

T46

Jin Young Ko

+2

$17,116

T46

Michelle Wie West

+2

$17,116

T46

Ariya Juntanugarn

+2

$17,116

T46

Albane Venezuela

+2

$17,116

T46

Mina Harigae

+2

$17,116

T52

Lydia Ko

+3

$14,442

T52

Luna Sobron Galmes

+3

$14,442

T52

Ally Ewing

+3

$14,442

T52

Lexi Thompson

+3

$14,442

T56

Caroline Masson

+4

$13,066

T56

Janie Jackson

+4

$13,066

T58

Angela Stanford

+5

$11,600

T58

Jennifer Kupcho

+5

$11,600

T58

Eun-Hee Ji

+5

$11,600

T58

Jeongeun Lee6

+5

$11,600

T58

Anna Nordqvist

+5

$11,600

63

Su Oh

+6

$10,775

T64

Pajaree Anannarukarn

+8

$10,431

T64

Dana Finklestein

+8

$10,431

66

Annie Park

+9

$10,087

T67

Lauren Kim

+10

$9,628

T67

Christina Kim

+10

$9,628

T67

Sarah Burnham

+10

$9,628

70

Paula Reto

+18

$9,171

