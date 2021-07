How much money each player earned at the British Open

It pays to play well in major championships, folks. Just ask Collin Morikawa.

The 24-year-old from Los Angeles earned his second major championship victory in just his eighth major start on Sunday, claiming the 149th British Open at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England, at 15-under-par. Morikawa, a five-time winner in just two years as a professional, overcame 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and held off three-time major champion Jordan Spieth to take home the Claret Jug and a record top-prize of $2,070,000. Spieth, who finished two shots back in second, will take home $1,198,000.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the British Open.

