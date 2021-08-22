How much money each player earned at the AIG Women’s British Open at Carnoustie
It pays to play well in major championships, folks. Just ask the most-recent winner, Anna Nordqvist.
Six players held the lead early on Sunday at the AIG Women’s British Open, but it was Nordqvist who emerged from the pack. The 34-year-old from Sweden signed for a 3-under 69 on Sunday afternoon to win by one shot at 12 under at Carnoustie for her third major championship and first win since the 2017 Amundi Evian Championship.
Nordqvist earned the top prize of $870,000 while Georgia Hall, Madelene Sagstrom and Lizette Salas will each take home $409,135 after finishing tied for second.
This year’s purse was increased by $1.3 million to $5.8 million.
Here’s how much money each player earned at the AIG Women’s British Open.
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Anna Nordqvist
-12
$870,000
T2
Georgia Hall
-11
$409,135
T2
Madelene Sagstrom
-11
$409,135
T2
Lizette Salas
-11
$409,135
T5
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
-10
$219,787
T5
Minjee Lee
-10
$219,787
T7
Leonie Harm
-9
$154,918
T7
Patty Tavatanakit
-9
$154,918
9
Moriya Jutanugarn
-8
$129,855
T10
Ariya Jutanugarn
-7
$113,635
T10
Marissa Steen
-7
$113,635
T10
Louise Duncan (a)
-7
–
T13
Mina Harigae
-6
$85,328
T13
Brooke Henderson
-6
$85,328
T13
Sei Young Kim
-6
$85,328
T13
Nelly Korda
-6
$85,328
T13
Stephanie Kyriacou
-6
$85,328
T13
Leona Maguire
-6
$85,328
T13
Yealimi Noh
-6
$85,328
T20
Matilda Castren
-5
$65,279
T20
Ayaka Furue
-5
$65,279
T20
Alice Hewson
-5
$65,279
T20
Lexi Thompson
-5
$65,279
T24
Wichanee Meechai
-4
$58,203
T24
Paula Reto
-4
$58,203
T26
Nasa Hataoka
-3
$52,895
T26
Sanna Nuutinen
-3
$52,895
T26
Elizabeth Szokol
-3
$52,895
T29
Haeji Kang
-2
$44,992
T29
Lydia Ko
-2
$44,992
T29
Stacy Lewis
-2
$44,992
T29
Gaby Lopez
-2
$44,992
T29
Albane Valenzuela
-2
$44,992
T34
Carlota Ciganda
-1
$36,442
T34
Perrine Delacour
-1
$36,442
T34
Hinako Shibuno
-1
$36,442
T34
Angel Yin
-1
$36,442
T34
Su-Hyun Oh
-1
$36,442
T39
Megan Khang
E
$30,583
T39
Brittany Lincicome
E
$30,583
T39
Yuka Saso
E
$30,583
T42
Brittany Altomare
1
$27,827
T42
Nicole Broch Larsen
1
$27,827
T42
Eun-Hee Ji
1
$27,827
T42
Emily Kristine Pedersen
1
$27,827
T42
Jenny Shin
1
$27,827
T42
Lauren Walsh (a)
1
–
T48
Hannah Green
2
$21,491
T48
Gerina Piller
2
$21,491
T48
Atthaya Thitikul
2
$21,491
T48
Jeongeun Lee
2
$21,491
T52
Pajaree Anannarukarn
3
$18,691
T52
Jennifer Coleman
3
$18,691
T52
Inbee Park
3
$18,691
T55
Marina Alex
4
$16,921
T55
Andrea Lee
4
$16,921
T55
Kelsey Macdonald
4
$16,921
58
Lauren Stephenson
5
$15,740
T59
Chella Choi
6
$14,858
T59
Jessica Korda
6
$14,858
T61
Aditi Ashok
7
$13,680
T61
Christine Wolf
7
$13,680
T61
Annabell Fuller (a)
7
–
64
Jennifer Kupcho
8
$13,091
65
Felicity Johnson
9
$12,792
66
Laura Davies
16
$12,499