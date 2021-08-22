How much money each player earned at the AIG Women’s British Open at Carnoustie

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Woodard
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It pays to play well in major championships, folks. Just ask the most-recent winner, Anna Nordqvist.

Six players held the lead early on Sunday at the AIG Women’s British Open, but it was Nordqvist who emerged from the pack. The 34-year-old from Sweden signed for a 3-under 69 on Sunday afternoon to win by one shot at 12 under at Carnoustie for her third major championship and first win since the 2017 Amundi Evian Championship.

Nordqvist earned the top prize of $870,000 while Georgia Hall, Madelene Sagstrom and Lizette Salas will each take home $409,135 after finishing tied for second.

This year’s purse was increased by $1.3 million to $5.8 million.

Here’s how much money each player earned at the AIG Women’s British Open.

AIG Women’s British Open: Photos | Leaderboard

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Anna Nordqvist

-12

$870,000

T2

Georgia Hall

-11

$409,135

T2

Madelene Sagstrom

-11

$409,135

T2

Lizette Salas

-11

$409,135

T5

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

-10

$219,787

T5

Minjee Lee

-10

$219,787

T7

Leonie Harm

-9

$154,918

T7

Patty Tavatanakit

-9

$154,918

9

Moriya Jutanugarn

-8

$129,855

T10

Ariya Jutanugarn

-7

$113,635

T10

Marissa Steen

-7

$113,635

T10

Louise Duncan (a)

-7

T13

Mina Harigae

-6

$85,328

T13

Brooke Henderson

-6

$85,328

T13

Sei Young Kim

-6

$85,328

T13

Nelly Korda

-6

$85,328

T13

Stephanie Kyriacou

-6

$85,328

T13

Leona Maguire

-6

$85,328

T13

Yealimi Noh

-6

$85,328

T20

Matilda Castren

-5

$65,279

T20

Ayaka Furue

-5

$65,279

T20

Alice Hewson

-5

$65,279

T20

Lexi Thompson

-5

$65,279

T24

Wichanee Meechai

-4

$58,203

T24

Paula Reto

-4

$58,203

T26

Nasa Hataoka

-3

$52,895

T26

Sanna Nuutinen

-3

$52,895

T26

Elizabeth Szokol

-3

$52,895

T29

Haeji Kang

-2

$44,992

T29

Lydia Ko

-2

$44,992

T29

Stacy Lewis

-2

$44,992

T29

Gaby Lopez

-2

$44,992

T29

Albane Valenzuela

-2

$44,992

T34

Carlota Ciganda

-1

$36,442

T34

Perrine Delacour

-1

$36,442

T34

Hinako Shibuno

-1

$36,442

T34

Angel Yin

-1

$36,442

T34

Su-Hyun Oh

-1

$36,442

T39

Megan Khang

E

$30,583

T39

Brittany Lincicome

E

$30,583

T39

Yuka Saso

E

$30,583

T42

Brittany Altomare

1

$27,827

T42

Nicole Broch Larsen

1

$27,827

T42

Eun-Hee Ji

1

$27,827

T42

Emily Kristine Pedersen

1

$27,827

T42

Jenny Shin

1

$27,827

T42

Lauren Walsh (a)

1

T48

Hannah Green

2

$21,491

T48

Gerina Piller

2

$21,491

T48

Atthaya Thitikul

2

$21,491

T48

Jeongeun Lee

2

$21,491

T52

Pajaree Anannarukarn

3

$18,691

T52

Jennifer Coleman

3

$18,691

T52

Inbee Park

3

$18,691

T55

Marina Alex

4

$16,921

T55

Andrea Lee

4

$16,921

T55

Kelsey Macdonald

4

$16,921

58

Lauren Stephenson

5

$15,740

T59

Chella Choi

6

$14,858

T59

Jessica Korda

6

$14,858

T61

Aditi Ashok

7

$13,680

T61

Christine Wolf

7

$13,680

T61

Annabell Fuller (a)

7

64

Jennifer Kupcho

8

$13,091

65

Felicity Johnson

9

$12,792

66

Laura Davies

16

$12,499

Recommended Stories