How much money each player earned at the AIG Women’s British Open at Carnoustie

It pays to play well in major championships, folks. Just ask the most-recent winner, Anna Nordqvist.

Six players held the lead early on Sunday at the AIG Women’s British Open, but it was Nordqvist who emerged from the pack. The 34-year-old from Sweden signed for a 3-under 69 on Sunday afternoon to win by one shot at 12 under at Carnoustie for her third major championship and first win since the 2017 Amundi Evian Championship.

Nordqvist earned the top prize of $870,000 while Georgia Hall, Madelene Sagstrom and Lizette Salas will each take home $409,135 after finishing tied for second.

This year’s purse was increased by $1.3 million to $5.8 million.

Here’s how much money each player earned at the AIG Women’s British Open.

