How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2021 Hero World Challenge
It pays to play well in limited-field events, folks, especially ones hosted by 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. Just ask this week’s winner, Viktor Hovland.
The 24-year-old Norwegian claimed his fourth professional victory on Sunday after shooting a 6-under 66 to steal the 2021 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. Hovland, who has three PGA Tour wins and one DP World Tour win to his name, finished at 18 under to claim the top prize of $1,000,000, one shot clear of Scottie Scheffler, who will leave with $375,000.
Check out how much money each player earned this week at the 2021 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Viktor Hovland
-18
$1,000,000
2
Scottie Scheffler
-17
$375,000
T3
Sam Burns
-15
$187,500
T3
Patrick Reed
-15
$187,500
T5
Justin Thomas
-14
$127,500
T5
Collin Morikawa
-14
$127,500
T7
Tony Finau
-13
$114,000
T7
Daniel Berger
-13
$114,000
T9
Justin Rose
-11
$110,333
T9
Tyrrell Hatton
-11
$110,333
T9
Brooks Koepka
-11
$110,333
T12
Xander Schauffele
-10
$107,500
T12
Matt Fitzpatrick
-10
$107,500
T14
Abraham Ancer
-8
$105,000
T14
Harris English
-8
$105,000
T14
Bryson DeChambeau
-8
$105,000
17
Webb Simpson
-7
$103,000
18
Rory McIlroy
-6
$102,000
19
Henrik Stenson
1
$101,000
20
Jordan Spieth
6
$100,000