How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2021 Hero World Challenge

Adam Woodard
·1 min read
It pays to play well in limited-field events, folks, especially ones hosted by 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. Just ask this week’s winner, Viktor Hovland.

The 24-year-old Norwegian claimed his fourth professional victory on Sunday after shooting a 6-under 66 to steal the 2021 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. Hovland, who has three PGA Tour wins and one DP World Tour win to his name, finished at 18 under to claim the top prize of $1,000,000, one shot clear of Scottie Scheffler, who will leave with $375,000.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the 2021 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Hero World Challenge: Winner’s bag | Photos

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Viktor Hovland

-18

$1,000,000

2

Scottie Scheffler

-17

$375,000

T3

Sam Burns

-15

$187,500

T3

Patrick Reed

-15

$187,500

T5

Justin Thomas

-14

$127,500

T5

Collin Morikawa

-14

$127,500

T7

Tony Finau

-13

$114,000

T7

Daniel Berger

-13

$114,000

T9

Justin Rose

-11

$110,333

T9

Tyrrell Hatton

-11

$110,333

T9

Brooks Koepka

-11

$110,333

T12

Xander Schauffele

-10

$107,500

T12

Matt Fitzpatrick

-10

$107,500

T14

Abraham Ancer

-8

$105,000

T14

Harris English

-8

$105,000

T14

Bryson DeChambeau

-8

$105,000

17

Webb Simpson

-7

$103,000

18

Rory McIlroy

-6

$102,000

19

Henrik Stenson

1

$101,000

20

Jordan Spieth

6

$100,000

