How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2021 Hero World Challenge

It pays to play well in limited-field events, folks, especially ones hosted by 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. Just ask this week’s winner, Viktor Hovland.

The 24-year-old Norwegian claimed his fourth professional victory on Sunday after shooting a 6-under 66 to steal the 2021 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. Hovland, who has three PGA Tour wins and one DP World Tour win to his name, finished at 18 under to claim the top prize of $1,000,000, one shot clear of Scottie Scheffler, who will leave with $375,000.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the 2021 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Hero World Challenge: Winner’s bag | Photos