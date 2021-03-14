How much money each PGA Tour player won at the Players Championship
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks, especially at the flagship event. Just ask this week’s winner, Justin Thomas.
The 27-year-old continues to rise on the Tour’s career money list, climbing inside the top 20 with his 14th career win. Thomas won the the Players Championship on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass, taking home the top prize of $2.7 million after an impressive weekend with rounds of 8-under 64 on Saturday and 4-under 68 on Sunday.
Lee Westwood, the 54-hole leader for the second consecutive week, finished second at 13 under, with Brian Harman and Bryson DeChambeau T-3 at 12 under.
Check out how much money each player earned this week at the Players Championship.
Players Championship: Leaderboard | Photos | Winner’s bag
Prize money
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Justin Thomas
-14
$2,700,000
2
Lee Westwood
-13
$1,635,000
T3
Brian Harman
-12
$885,000
T3
Bryson DeChambeau
-12
$885,000
T5
Talor Gooch
-11
$579,375
T5
Paul Casey
-11
$579,375
7
Corey Conners
-10
$506,250
8
Shane Lowry
-9
$468,750
T9
Charles Howell III
-8
$339,375
T9
Daniel Berger
-8
$339,375
T9
Jason Kokrak
-8
$339,375
T9
Victor Perez
-8
$339,375
T9
Si Woo Kim
-8
$339,375
T9
Sergio Garcia
-8
$339,375
T9
Matthew Fitzpatrick
-8
$339,375
T9
Jon Rahm
-8
$339,375
T17
Sungjae Im
-7
$221,250
T17
Charley Hoffman
-7
$221,250
T17
Ryan Palmer
-7
$221,250
T17
Cameron Smith
-7
$221,250
21
Will Zalatoris
-6
$183,750
T22
Dylan Frittelli
-5
$135,964
T22
Tyler McCumber
-5
$135,964
T22
J.T. Poston
-5
$135,964
T22
Patrick Reed
-5
$135,964
T22
Tom Hoge
-5
$135,964
T22
Adam Long
-5
$135,964
T22
Abraham Ancer
-5
$135,964
T29
Cameron Percy
-4
$96,125
T29
Keegan Bradley
-4
$96,125
T29
Adam Hadwin
-4
$96,125
T29
Joaquin Niemann
-4
$96,125
T29
Harry Higgs
-4
$96,125
T29
Doug Ghim
-4
$96,125
T35
Ryan Moore
-3
$73,125
T35
Phil Mickelson
-3
$73,125
T35
Brendon Todd
-3
$73,125
T35
Jason Day
-3
$73,125
T35
Lanto Griffin
-3
$73,125
T35
Patton Kizzire
-3
$73,125
T41
Collin Morikawa
-2
$53,250
T41
James Hahn
-2
$53,250
T41
Louis Oosthuizen
-2
$53,250
T41
Zach Johnson
-2
$53,250
T41
Brendan Steele
-2
$53,250
T41
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
-2
$53,250
T41
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
-2
$53,250
T48
Dustin Johnson
-1
$38,036
T48
Adam Scott
-1
$38,036
T48
Lucas Glover
-1
$38,036
T48
Michael Thompson
-1
$38,036
T48
Nick Taylor
-1
$38,036
T48
Jordan Spieth
-1
$38,036
T48
Chris Kirk
-1
$38,036
T55
Denny McCarthy
E
$34,950
T55
Matt Jones
E
$34,950
T55
Ryan Armour
E
$34,950
T58
Billy Horschel
1
$34,050
T58
Kramer Hickok
1
$34,050
T58
Brian Stuard
1
$34,050
T61
Scott Harrington
2
$33,000
T61
Jhonattan Vegas
2
$33,000
T61
Harold Varner III
2
$33,000
T61
Scott Brown
2
$33,000
T65
Patrick Rodgers
3
$32,100
T65
Aaron Wise
3
$32,100
T67
Rory Sabbatini
4
$31,500
T67
Russell Knox
4
$31,500
T69
Martin Laird
5
$30,900
T69
Scott Piercy
5
$30,900
71
Nate Lashley
6
$30,450