How much money each PGA Tour player won at the Players Championship

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks, especially at the flagship event. Just ask this week’s winner, Justin Thomas.

The 27-year-old continues to rise on the Tour’s career money list, climbing inside the top 20 with his 14th career win. Thomas won the the Players Championship on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass, taking home the top prize of $2.7 million after an impressive weekend with rounds of 8-under 64 on Saturday and 4-under 68 on Sunday.

Lee Westwood, the 54-hole leader for the second consecutive week, finished second at 13 under, with Brian Harman and Bryson DeChambeau T-3 at 12 under.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the Players Championship.

Players Championship: Leaderboard | Photos | Winner’s bag

Prize money