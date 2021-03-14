How much money each PGA Tour player won at the Players Championship

Adam Woodard
·3 min read
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks, especially at the flagship event. Just ask this week’s winner, Justin Thomas.

The 27-year-old continues to rise on the Tour’s career money list, climbing inside the top 20 with his 14th career win. Thomas won the the Players Championship on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass, taking home the top prize of $2.7 million after an impressive weekend with rounds of 8-under 64 on Saturday and 4-under 68 on Sunday.

Lee Westwood, the 54-hole leader for the second consecutive week, finished second at 13 under, with Brian Harman and Bryson DeChambeau T-3 at 12 under.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the Players Championship.

Prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Justin Thomas

-14

$2,700,000

2

Lee Westwood

-13

$1,635,000

T3

Brian Harman

-12

$885,000

T3

Bryson DeChambeau

-12

$885,000

T5

Talor Gooch

-11

$579,375

T5

Paul Casey

-11

$579,375

7

Corey Conners

-10

$506,250

8

Shane Lowry

-9

$468,750

T9

Charles Howell III

-8

$339,375

T9

Daniel Berger

-8

$339,375

T9

Jason Kokrak

-8

$339,375

T9

Victor Perez

-8

$339,375

T9

Si Woo Kim

-8

$339,375

T9

Sergio Garcia

-8

$339,375

T9

Matthew Fitzpatrick

-8

$339,375

T9

Jon Rahm

-8

$339,375

T17

Sungjae Im

-7

$221,250

T17

Charley Hoffman

-7

$221,250

T17

Ryan Palmer

-7

$221,250

T17

Cameron Smith

-7

$221,250

21

Will Zalatoris

-6

$183,750

T22

Dylan Frittelli

-5

$135,964

T22

Tyler McCumber

-5

$135,964

T22

J.T. Poston

-5

$135,964

T22

Patrick Reed

-5

$135,964

T22

Tom Hoge

-5

$135,964

T22

Adam Long

-5

$135,964

T22

Abraham Ancer

-5

$135,964

T29

Cameron Percy

-4

$96,125

T29

Keegan Bradley

-4

$96,125

T29

Adam Hadwin

-4

$96,125

T29

Joaquin Niemann

-4

$96,125

T29

Harry Higgs

-4

$96,125

T29

Doug Ghim

-4

$96,125

T35

Ryan Moore

-3

$73,125

T35

Phil Mickelson

-3

$73,125

T35

Brendon Todd

-3

$73,125

T35

Jason Day

-3

$73,125

T35

Lanto Griffin

-3

$73,125

T35

Patton Kizzire

-3

$73,125

T41

Collin Morikawa

-2

$53,250

T41

James Hahn

-2

$53,250

T41

Louis Oosthuizen

-2

$53,250

T41

Zach Johnson

-2

$53,250

T41

Brendan Steele

-2

$53,250

T41

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

-2

$53,250

T41

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

-2

$53,250

T48

Dustin Johnson

-1

$38,036

T48

Adam Scott

-1

$38,036

T48

Lucas Glover

-1

$38,036

T48

Michael Thompson

-1

$38,036

T48

Nick Taylor

-1

$38,036

T48

Jordan Spieth

-1

$38,036

T48

Chris Kirk

-1

$38,036

T55

Denny McCarthy

E

$34,950

T55

Matt Jones

E

$34,950

T55

Ryan Armour

E

$34,950

T58

Billy Horschel

1

$34,050

T58

Kramer Hickok

1

$34,050

T58

Brian Stuard

1

$34,050

T61

Scott Harrington

2

$33,000

T61

Jhonattan Vegas

2

$33,000

T61

Harold Varner III

2

$33,000

T61

Scott Brown

2

$33,000

T65

Patrick Rodgers

3

$32,100

T65

Aaron Wise

3

$32,100

T67

Rory Sabbatini

4

$31,500

T67

Russell Knox

4

$31,500

T69

Martin Laird

5

$30,900

T69

Scott Piercy

5

$30,900

71

Nate Lashley

6

$30,450

