How much money each PGA Tour player won at the 2021 Puerto Rico Open
Just five weeks after his father died due to COVID-19, Branden Grace earned an emotional second win on the PGA Tour.
Playing in the event held opposite the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, Grace finished with a hole-out for eagle on the par-4 17th and then made birdie from the sand on the par-5 18th to reach 19 under and claim the trophy, the top prize of $540,000 and 300 FedEx Cup points.
Jhonattan Vegas finished second at 18 under and will take home $327,000. Falling short in his home country once again, Rafael Campos finished T-3 alongside Grayson Murray, with both players earning $177,000.
Check out how much money each player earned in Puerto Rico.
Prize money
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Branden Grace
-19
$540,000
2
Jhonattan Vegas
-18
$327,000
T3
Grayson Murray
-16
$177,000
T3
Rafael Campos
-16
$177,000
T5
Brice Garnett
-15
$115,875
T5
Andrew Putnam
-15
$115,875
T7
Rob Oppenheim
-14
$91,125
T7
Ted Potter Jr.
-14
$91,125
T7
Brandon Wu
-14
$91,125
T7
Cameron Percy
-14
$91,125
T11
Emiliano Grillo
-13
$72,750
T11
Ryan Brehm
-13
$72,750
T13
Wes Roach
-12
$60,750
T13
Lee Hodges
-12
$60,750
T15
Joohyung Kim
-11
$45,750
T15
Chase Seiffert
-11
$45,750
T15
Bo Van Pelt
-11
$45,750
T15
Vincent Whaley
-11
$45,750
T15
Fabian Gomez
-11
$45,750
T15
Thomas Pieters
-11
$45,750
T15
Nelson Lauta Ledesma
-11
$45,750
T22
D.J. Trahan
-10
$28,950
T22
Greg Chalmers
-10
$28,950
T22
Roger Sloan
-10
$28,950
T22
Josh Teater
-10
$28,950
T22
Seamus Power
-10
$28,950
T27
Tim Wilkinson
-9
$22,350
T27
Will Gordon
-9
$22,350
T27
Adam Schenk
-9
$22,350
T30
Aaron Baddeley
-8
$18,780
T30
Xinjun Zhang
-8
$18,780
T30
Bill Haas
-8
$18,780
T30
Andres Romero
-8
$18,780
T30
Patrick Rodgers
-8
$18,780
T35
Justin Suh
-7
$15,263
T35
Byeong-Hun An
-7
$15,263
T35
Ian Poulter
-7
$15,263
T35
Charlie Beljan
-7
$15,263
T39
Bronson Burgoon
-6
$10,962
T39
Davis Riley
-6
$10,962
T39
Sam Ryder
-6
$10,962
T39
Anirban Lahiri
-6
$10,962
T39
Lucas Glover
-6
$10,962
T39
Jonathan Byrd
-6
$10,962
T39
Bryson Nimmer
-6
$10,962
T39
Vaughn Taylor
-6
$10,962
T39
Roberto Castro
-6
$10,962
T39
Peter Uihlein
-6
$10,962
T49
Jason Bohn
-5
$7,635
T49
Satoshi Kodaira
-5
$7,635
T49
Kristoffer Ventura
-5
$7,635
T49
Joseph Bramlett
-5
$7,635
T53
Taylor Pendrith
-4
$7,062
T53
Ryan Blaum
-4
$7,062
T53
David Lingmerth
-4
$7,062
T53
Scott Brown
-4
$7,062
T53
Dalton Ward
-4
$7,062
T58
Edward Figueroa
-3
$6,750
T58
Stephan Jaeger
-3
$6,750
T58
Michael Gellerman
-3
$6,750
T58
Paul Barjon
-3
$6,750
T58
Padraig Harrington
-3
$6,750
T63
Dylan Meyer
-2
$6,510
T63
Mark D. Anderson
-2
$6,510
T63
Michael Gligic
-2
$6,510
T66
Will Cannon
-1
$6,360
T66
Zack Sucher
-1
$6,360
T68
Richard S. Johnson
E
$6,150
T68
J.J. Spaun
E
$6,150
T68
Tommy Gainey
E
$6,150
T68
George McNeill
E
$6,150
T68
Marcelo Rozo
E
$6,150
73
Ben Martin
1
$5,970
74
Michael Kim
2
$5,910
75
John Senden
3
$5,850