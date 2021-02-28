How much money each PGA Tour player won at the 2021 Puerto Rico Open

Adam Woodard
·3 min read
Just five weeks after his father died due to COVID-19, Branden Grace earned an emotional second win on the PGA Tour.

Playing in the event held opposite the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, Grace finished with a hole-out for eagle on the par-4 17th and then made birdie from the sand on the par-5 18th to reach 19 under and claim the trophy, the top prize of $540,000 and 300 FedEx Cup points.

Jhonattan Vegas finished second at 18 under and will take home $327,000. Falling short in his home country once again, Rafael Campos finished T-3 alongside Grayson Murray, with both players earning $177,000.

Check out how much money each player earned in Puerto Rico.

Prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Branden Grace

-19

$540,000

2

Jhonattan Vegas

-18

$327,000

T3

Grayson Murray

-16

$177,000

T3

Rafael Campos

-16

$177,000

T5

Brice Garnett

-15

$115,875

T5

Andrew Putnam

-15

$115,875

T7

Rob Oppenheim

-14

$91,125

T7

Ted Potter Jr.

-14

$91,125

T7

Brandon Wu

-14

$91,125

T7

Cameron Percy

-14

$91,125

T11

Emiliano Grillo

-13

$72,750

T11

Ryan Brehm

-13

$72,750

T13

Wes Roach

-12

$60,750

T13

Lee Hodges

-12

$60,750

T15

Joohyung Kim

-11

$45,750

T15

Chase Seiffert

-11

$45,750

T15

Bo Van Pelt

-11

$45,750

T15

Vincent Whaley

-11

$45,750

T15

Fabian Gomez

-11

$45,750

T15

Thomas Pieters

-11

$45,750

T15

Nelson Lauta Ledesma

-11

$45,750

T22

D.J. Trahan

-10

$28,950

T22

Greg Chalmers

-10

$28,950

T22

Roger Sloan

-10

$28,950

T22

Josh Teater

-10

$28,950

T22

Seamus Power

-10

$28,950

T27

Tim Wilkinson

-9

$22,350

T27

Will Gordon

-9

$22,350

T27

Adam Schenk

-9

$22,350

T30

Aaron Baddeley

-8

$18,780

T30

Xinjun Zhang

-8

$18,780

T30

Bill Haas

-8

$18,780

T30

Andres Romero

-8

$18,780

T30

Patrick Rodgers

-8

$18,780

T35

Justin Suh

-7

$15,263

T35

Byeong-Hun An

-7

$15,263

T35

Ian Poulter

-7

$15,263

T35

Charlie Beljan

-7

$15,263

T39

Bronson Burgoon

-6

$10,962

T39

Davis Riley

-6

$10,962

T39

Sam Ryder

-6

$10,962

T39

Anirban Lahiri

-6

$10,962

T39

Lucas Glover

-6

$10,962

T39

Jonathan Byrd

-6

$10,962

T39

Bryson Nimmer

-6

$10,962

T39

Vaughn Taylor

-6

$10,962

T39

Roberto Castro

-6

$10,962

T39

Peter Uihlein

-6

$10,962

T49

Jason Bohn

-5

$7,635

T49

Satoshi Kodaira

-5

$7,635

T49

Kristoffer Ventura

-5

$7,635

T49

Joseph Bramlett

-5

$7,635

T53

Taylor Pendrith

-4

$7,062

T53

Ryan Blaum

-4

$7,062

T53

David Lingmerth

-4

$7,062

T53

Scott Brown

-4

$7,062

T53

Dalton Ward

-4

$7,062

T58

Edward Figueroa

-3

$6,750

T58

Stephan Jaeger

-3

$6,750

T58

Michael Gellerman

-3

$6,750

T58

Paul Barjon

-3

$6,750

T58

Padraig Harrington

-3

$6,750

T63

Dylan Meyer

-2

$6,510

T63

Mark D. Anderson

-2

$6,510

T63

Michael Gligic

-2

$6,510

T66

Will Cannon

-1

$6,360

T66

Zack Sucher

-1

$6,360

T68

Richard S. Johnson

E

$6,150

T68

J.J. Spaun

E

$6,150

T68

Tommy Gainey

E

$6,150

T68

George McNeill

E

$6,150

T68

Marcelo Rozo

E

$6,150

73

Ben Martin

1

$5,970

74

Michael Kim

2

$5,910

75

John Senden

3

$5,850

