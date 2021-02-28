How much money each PGA Tour player won at the 2021 Puerto Rico Open

Just five weeks after his father died due to COVID-19, Branden Grace earned an emotional second win on the PGA Tour.

Playing in the event held opposite the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, Grace finished with a hole-out for eagle on the par-4 17th and then made birdie from the sand on the par-5 18th to reach 19 under and claim the trophy, the top prize of $540,000 and 300 FedEx Cup points.

Jhonattan Vegas finished second at 18 under and will take home $327,000. Falling short in his home country once again, Rafael Campos finished T-3 alongside Grayson Murray, with both players earning $177,000.

Check out how much money each player earned in Puerto Rico.

