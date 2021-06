How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the Palmetto Championship

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Garrick Higgo.

The 22-year-old from Johannesburg, South Africa, earned his first PGA Tour win in just his second start on Sunday, claiming the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, at 11-under-par. Higgo shot a 3-under 68 to beat Chesson Hadley, who held a four-shot lead at the start of the day, by one. Higgo earns a two-year Tour exemption and will take home the top prize of $1,314,000.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the Palmetto Championship.

