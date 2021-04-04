How much money each PGA Tour player won at the Valero Texas Open
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Jordan Spieth.
The 27-year-old won for the first time since the 2017 Open Championship on Sunday, claiming the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio at 18 under. The Texan finished two shots clear of Charley Hoffman at 16 under and four clear of Matt Wallace in third at 14 under.
Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, will head to Augusta National with a little more confidence and a lot more money. His 12th win on Tour earned him the top prize of $1,386,000.
Check out how much money each player earned this week at the Valero Texas Open.
Prize money
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Jordan Spieth
-18
$1,386,000
2
Charley Hoffman
-16
$839,300
3
Matt Wallace
-14
$531,300
4
Lucas Glover
-12
$377,300
5
Anirban Lahiri
-10
$315,700
T6
Brandt Snedeker
-9
$259,875
T6
Chris Kirk
-9
$259,875
T6
Gary Woodland
-9
$259,875
T9
Patton Kizzire
-8
$209,825
T9
Sebastian Munoz
-8
$209,825
T9
Cameron Tringale
-8
$209,825
T12
Matt Kuchar
-7
$171,325
T12
Tom Hoge
-7
$171,325
T14
Erik van Rooyen
-6
$140,525
T14
Corey Conners
-6
$140,525
T14
Kyle Stanley
-6
$140,525
T17
Luke List
-5
$105,875
T17
Ryan Palmer
-5
$105,875
T17
Rickie Fowler
-5
$105,875
T17
Brandon Hagy
-5
$105,875
T17
Keith Mitchell
-5
$105,875
T17
Camilo Villegas
-5
$105,875
T23
Abraham Ancer
-4
$65,285
T23
Adam Hadwin
-4
$65,285
T23
Si Woo Kim
-4
$65,285
T23
Keegan Bradley
-4
$65,285
T23
Branden Grace
-4
$65,285
T23
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
-4
$65,285
T23
Chesson Hadley
-4
$65,285
T30
Hideki Matsuyama
-3
$49,280
T30
K.J. Choi
-3
$49,280
T30
Rory Sabbatini
-3
$49,280
T30
Martin Laird
-3
$49,280
T34
Rafael Campos
-2
$36,036
T34
Vincent Whaley
-2
$36,036
T34
Joseph Bramlett
-2
$36,036
T34
Lanto Griffin
-2
$36,036
T34
Denny McCarthy
-2
$36,036
T34
Matthew NeSmith
-2
$36,036
T34
Troy Merritt
-2
$36,036
T34
Ben Martin
-2
$36,036
T34
Cameron Champ
-2
$36,036
T34
Bo Van Pelt
-2
$36,036
T44
Kelly Kraft
-1
$21,853
T44
Vaughn Taylor
-1
$21,853
T44
Martin Trainer
-1
$21,853
T44
Doc Redman
-1
$21,853
T44
Chase Seiffert
-1
$21,853
T44
Sam Fidone
-1
$21,853
T44
Tyler Duncan
-1
$21,853
T44
Doug Ghim
-1
$21,853
T44
Rafael Cabrera Bello
-1
$21,853
T44
Aaron Wise
-1
$21,853
T54
Graeme McDowell
E
$17,941
T54
Scottie Scheffler
E
$17,941
T54
Kevin Stadler
E
$17,941
T54
Seung-yul Noh
E
$17,941
T54
Tom Lewis
E
$17,941
T59
Sung Kang
1
$16,940
T59
Greyson Sigg
1
$16,940
T59
Jimmy Walker
1
$16,940
T59
Nick Taylor
1
$16,940
T59
Sebastian Cappelen
1
$16,940
T59
Scott Stallings
1
$16,940
T59
Tain Lee
1
$16,940
T59
D.J. Trahan
1
$16,940
T67
Pat Perez
2
$16,170
T67
Sepp Straka
2
$16,170
T69
Cameron Davis
3
$15,631
T69
John Huh
3
$15,631
T69
Charl Schwartzel
3
$15,631
T69
Padraig Harrington
3
$15,631
T69
Beau Hossler
3
$15,631
74
Joel Dahmen
4
$15,169
75
Kristoffer Ventura
5
$15,015
76
Ryan Moore
6
$14,861
77
Brendan Steele
7
$14,707
78
Will Gordon
8
$14,553