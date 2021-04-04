How much money each PGA Tour player won at the Valero Texas Open

Adam Woodard
·3 min read
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Jordan Spieth.

The 27-year-old won for the first time since the 2017 Open Championship on Sunday, claiming the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio at 18 under. The Texan finished two shots clear of Charley Hoffman at 16 under and four clear of Matt Wallace in third at 14 under.

Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, will head to Augusta National with a little more confidence and a lot more money. His 12th win on Tour earned him the top prize of $1,386,000.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the Valero Texas Open.

Prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Jordan Spieth

-18

$1,386,000

2

Charley Hoffman

-16

$839,300

3

Matt Wallace

-14

$531,300

4

Lucas Glover

-12

$377,300

5

Anirban Lahiri

-10

$315,700

T6

Brandt Snedeker

-9

$259,875

T6

Chris Kirk

-9

$259,875

T6

Gary Woodland

-9

$259,875

T9

Patton Kizzire

-8

$209,825

T9

Sebastian Munoz

-8

$209,825

T9

Cameron Tringale

-8

$209,825

T12

Matt Kuchar

-7

$171,325

T12

Tom Hoge

-7

$171,325

T14

Erik van Rooyen

-6

$140,525

T14

Corey Conners

-6

$140,525

T14

Kyle Stanley

-6

$140,525

T17

Luke List

-5

$105,875

T17

Ryan Palmer

-5

$105,875

T17

Rickie Fowler

-5

$105,875

T17

Brandon Hagy

-5

$105,875

T17

Keith Mitchell

-5

$105,875

T17

Camilo Villegas

-5

$105,875

T23

Abraham Ancer

-4

$65,285

T23

Adam Hadwin

-4

$65,285

T23

Si Woo Kim

-4

$65,285

T23

Keegan Bradley

-4

$65,285

T23

Branden Grace

-4

$65,285

T23

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

-4

$65,285

T23

Chesson Hadley

-4

$65,285

T30

Hideki Matsuyama

-3

$49,280

T30

K.J. Choi

-3

$49,280

T30

Rory Sabbatini

-3

$49,280

T30

Martin Laird

-3

$49,280

T34

Rafael Campos

-2

$36,036

T34

Vincent Whaley

-2

$36,036

T34

Joseph Bramlett

-2

$36,036

T34

Lanto Griffin

-2

$36,036

T34

Denny McCarthy

-2

$36,036

T34

Matthew NeSmith

-2

$36,036

T34

Troy Merritt

-2

$36,036

T34

Ben Martin

-2

$36,036

T34

Cameron Champ

-2

$36,036

T34

Bo Van Pelt

-2

$36,036

T44

Kelly Kraft

-1

$21,853

T44

Vaughn Taylor

-1

$21,853

T44

Martin Trainer

-1

$21,853

T44

Doc Redman

-1

$21,853

T44

Chase Seiffert

-1

$21,853

T44

Sam Fidone

-1

$21,853

T44

Tyler Duncan

-1

$21,853

T44

Doug Ghim

-1

$21,853

T44

Rafael Cabrera Bello

-1

$21,853

T44

Aaron Wise

-1

$21,853

T54

Graeme McDowell

E

$17,941

T54

Scottie Scheffler

E

$17,941

T54

Kevin Stadler

E

$17,941

T54

Seung-yul Noh

E

$17,941

T54

Tom Lewis

E

$17,941

T59

Sung Kang

1

$16,940

T59

Greyson Sigg

1

$16,940

T59

Jimmy Walker

1

$16,940

T59

Nick Taylor

1

$16,940

T59

Sebastian Cappelen

1

$16,940

T59

Scott Stallings

1

$16,940

T59

Tain Lee

1

$16,940

T59

D.J. Trahan

1

$16,940

T67

Pat Perez

2

$16,170

T67

Sepp Straka

2

$16,170

T69

Cameron Davis

3

$15,631

T69

John Huh

3

$15,631

T69

Charl Schwartzel

3

$15,631

T69

Padraig Harrington

3

$15,631

T69

Beau Hossler

3

$15,631

74

Joel Dahmen

4

$15,169

75

Kristoffer Ventura

5

$15,015

76

Ryan Moore

6

$14,861

77

Brendan Steele

7

$14,707

78

Will Gordon

8

$14,553

