How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Viktor Hovland.
The 24-year-old from Norway successfully defended his title at the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, the first player to do so on the PGA Tour since Brooks Koepka in 2019 at the PGA Championship. For his efforts, Hovland will take home the top prize of $1,296,000. Carlos Ortiz, who birdied five of his last seven holes to finish solo-second and four shots back, earned $784,800.
Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.
Prize money
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Viktor Hovland
-23
$1,296,000
2
Carlos Ortiz
-19
$784,800
3
Justin Thomas
-18
$496,800
4
Scottie Scheffler
-17
$352,800
T5
Matthew Wolff
-16
$278,100
T5
Joaquin Niemann
-16
$278,100
T7
Danny Lee
-15
$218,700
T7
Abraham Ancer
-15
$218,700
T7
Andrew Landry
-15
$218,700
T7
Sergio Garcia
-15
$218,700
T11
Maverick McNealy
-14
$160,200
T11
Seamus Power
-14
$160,200
T11
Brendon Todd
-14
$160,200
T11
Talor Gooch
-14
$160,200
T15
Troy Merritt
-13
$109,800
T15
Aaron Rai
-13
$109,800
T15
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
-13
$109,800
T15
Michael Thompson
-13
$109,800
T15
Denny McCarthy
-13
$109,800
T15
John Huh
-13
$109,800
T15
Aaron Wise
-13
$109,800
T22
Andrew Novak
-12
$69,480
T22
Thomas Detry
-12
—
T22
Martin Laird
-12
$69,480
T22
Adam Long
-12
$69,480
T22
Matt Kuchar
-12
$69,480
T27
Ryan Palmer
-11
$50,400
T27
Brian Stuard
-11
$50,400
T27
Danny Willett
-11
$50,400
T27
Doug Ghim
-11
$50,400
T27
James Hahn
-11
$50,400
T27
J.J. Spaun
-11
$50,400
T33
Greyson Sigg
-10
$37,594
T33
Chez Reavie
-10
$37,594
T33
Hudson Swafford
-10
$37,594
T33
Sepp Straka
-10
$37,594
T33
Charles Howell III
-10
$37,594
T33
Billy Horschel
-10
$37,594
T33
Nick Taylor
-10
$37,594
T40
Rickie Fowler
-9
$28,440
T40
Scott Piercy
-9
$28,440
T40
Justin Rose
-9
$28,440
T40
Anirban Lahiri
-9
$28,440
T40
Tyrrell Hatton
-9
$28,440
T45
Adam Svensson
-8
$19,342
T45
Doc Redman
-8
$19,342
T45
Charl Schwartzel
-8
$19,342
T45
Bill Haas
-8
$19,342
T45
Tony Finau
-8
$19,342
T45
Joel Dahmen
-8
$19,342
T45
Henrik Norlander
-8
$19,342
T45
Tyler Duncan
-8
$19,342
T45
Alex Noren
-8
$19,342
T45
C.T. Pan
-8
$19,342
T45
Roberto Díaz
-8
—
T56
Russell Henley
-7
$16,272
T56
Brandt Snedeker
-7
$16,272
T56
Patrick Reed
-7
$16,272
T56
Kevin Tway
-7
$16,272
T56
Tom Hoge
-7
$16,272
T56
Patton Kizzire
-7
$16,272
T56
Keith Mitchell
-7
$16,272
T56
Adam Hadwin
-7
$16,272
T64
Vincent Whaley
-6
$15,336
T64
Andrew Putnam
-6
$15,336
T64
Chris Kirk
-6
$15,336
T64
Matt Fitzpatrick
-6
$15,336
T64
Garrick Higgo
-6
$15,336
69
Brendan Steele
-5
$14,904
70
Keegan Bradley
-4
$14,760