How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Viktor Hovland.

The 24-year-old from Norway successfully defended his title at the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, the first player to do so on the PGA Tour since Brooks Koepka in 2019 at the PGA Championship. For his efforts, Hovland will take home the top prize of $1,296,000. Carlos Ortiz, who birdied five of his last seven holes to finish solo-second and four shots back, earned $784,800.

Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Viktor Hovland

-23

$1,296,000

2

Carlos Ortiz

-19

$784,800

3

Justin Thomas

-18

$496,800

4

Scottie Scheffler

-17

$352,800

T5

Matthew Wolff

-16

$278,100

T5

Joaquin Niemann

-16

$278,100

T7

Danny Lee

-15

$218,700

T7

Abraham Ancer

-15

$218,700

T7

Andrew Landry

-15

$218,700

T7

Sergio Garcia

-15

$218,700

T11

Maverick McNealy

-14

$160,200

T11

Seamus Power

-14

$160,200

T11

Brendon Todd

-14

$160,200

T11

Talor Gooch

-14

$160,200

T15

Troy Merritt

-13

$109,800

T15

Aaron Rai

-13

$109,800

T15

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

-13

$109,800

T15

Michael Thompson

-13

$109,800

T15

Denny McCarthy

-13

$109,800

T15

John Huh

-13

$109,800

T15

Aaron Wise

-13

$109,800

T22

Andrew Novak

-12

$69,480

T22

Thomas Detry

-12

T22

Martin Laird

-12

$69,480

T22

Adam Long

-12

$69,480

T22

Matt Kuchar

-12

$69,480

T27

Ryan Palmer

-11

$50,400

T27

Brian Stuard

-11

$50,400

T27

Danny Willett

-11

$50,400

T27

Doug Ghim

-11

$50,400

T27

James Hahn

-11

$50,400

T27

J.J. Spaun

-11

$50,400

T33

Greyson Sigg

-10

$37,594

T33

Chez Reavie

-10

$37,594

T33

Hudson Swafford

-10

$37,594

T33

Sepp Straka

-10

$37,594

T33

Charles Howell III

-10

$37,594

T33

Billy Horschel

-10

$37,594

T33

Nick Taylor

-10

$37,594

T40

Rickie Fowler

-9

$28,440

T40

Scott Piercy

-9

$28,440

T40

Justin Rose

-9

$28,440

T40

Anirban Lahiri

-9

$28,440

T40

Tyrrell Hatton

-9

$28,440

T45

Adam Svensson

-8

$19,342

T45

Doc Redman

-8

$19,342

T45

Charl Schwartzel

-8

$19,342

T45

Bill Haas

-8

$19,342

T45

Tony Finau

-8

$19,342

T45

Joel Dahmen

-8

$19,342

T45

Henrik Norlander

-8

$19,342

T45

Tyler Duncan

-8

$19,342

T45

Alex Noren

-8

$19,342

T45

C.T. Pan

-8

$19,342

T45

Roberto Díaz

-8

T56

Russell Henley

-7

$16,272

T56

Brandt Snedeker

-7

$16,272

T56

Patrick Reed

-7

$16,272

T56

Kevin Tway

-7

$16,272

T56

Tom Hoge

-7

$16,272

T56

Patton Kizzire

-7

$16,272

T56

Keith Mitchell

-7

$16,272

T56

Adam Hadwin

-7

$16,272

T64

Vincent Whaley

-6

$15,336

T64

Andrew Putnam

-6

$15,336

T64

Chris Kirk

-6

$15,336

T64

Matt Fitzpatrick

-6

$15,336

T64

Garrick Higgo

-6

$15,336

69

Brendan Steele

-5

$14,904

70

Keegan Bradley

-4

$14,760

