How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Viktor Hovland.

The 24-year-old from Norway successfully defended his title at the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, the first player to do so on the PGA Tour since Brooks Koepka in 2019 at the PGA Championship. For his efforts, Hovland will take home the top prize of $1,296,000. Carlos Ortiz, who birdied five of his last seven holes to finish solo-second and four shots back, earned $784,800.

Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Prize money