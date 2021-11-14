How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Jason Kokrak.
The 36-year-old born in Canada and raised in Ohio has some extra money to buy a house in Texas after winning his second tournament of the year in the Lone Star State on Sunday. Kokrak fired a 5-under 65 in the final round to win the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open and take home the $1,350,000 top prize. Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler finished T-2 at 7 under and will each take home $667,500.
Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open.
Prize money
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Jason Kokrak
-10
$1,350,000
T2
Kevin Tway
-8
$667,500
T2
Scottie Scheffler
-8
$667,500
4
Kramer Hickok
-7
$367,500
T5
Joel Dahmen
-6
$289,688
T5
Martin Trainer
-6
$289,688
T7
Robert Streb
-5
$227,813
T7
Sam Burns
-5
$227,813
T7
Cameron Tringale
-5
$227,813
T7
Russell Henley
-5
$227,813
T11
Denny McCarthy
-4
$166,875
T11
Adam Long
-4
$166,875
T11
Luke List
-4
$166,875
T11
Matthew Wolff
-4
$166,875
T15
Alex Smalley
-3
$125,625
T15
Hank Lebioda
-3
$125,625
T15
Cameron Smith
-3
$125,625
T15
Vincent Whaley
-3
$125,625
T19
Sung-jae Im
-2
$85,661
T19
Scott Piercy
-2
$85,661
T19
Aaron Rai
-2
$85,661
T19
Dylan Frittelli
-2
$85,661
T19
Maverick McNealy
-2
$85,661
T19
Max McGreevy
-2
$85,661
T19
Marc Leishman
-2
$85,661
T26
Aaron Wise
-1
$58,125
T26
Ryan Palmer
-1
$58,125
T26
Jhonattan Vegas
-1
$58,125
T29
Tyler Duncan
E
$48,063
T29
Mito Pereira
E
$48,063
T29
Mackenzie Hughes
E
$48,063
T29
Davis Riley
E
$48,063
T29
Kelly Kraft
E
$48,063
T29
Adam Schenk
E
$48,063
T35
Bronson Burgoon
1
$36,563
T35
Max Homa
1
$36,563
T35
Stephan Jaeger
1
$36,563
T35
Chris Stroud
1
$36,563
T35
Hudson Swafford
1
$36,563
T35
Matthias Schwab
1
$36,563
T41
Nick Taylor
2
$28,125
T41
Andrew Putnam
2
$28,125
T41
Keith Mitchell
2
$28,125
T41
Chez Reavie
2
$28,125
T41
Wyndham Clark
2
$28,125
T46
Matthew NeSmith
3
$21,638
T46
J.J. Spaun
3
$21,638
T46
Tom Hoge
3
$21,638
T46
Lee Hodges
3
$21,638
T50
Brice Garnett
4
$18,638
T50
Harry Higgs
4
$18,638
T50
Kevin Streelman
4
$18,638
T50
Richy Werenski
4
$18,638
T54
Jason Day
5
$17,400
T54
Jim Herman
5
$17,400
T54
Erik Van Rooyen
5
$17,400
T54
Brian Harman
5
$17,400
T54
Adam Scott
5
$17,400
T54
Zach Johnson
5
$17,400
60
Talor Gooch
6
$16,875
T61
Scott Stallings
7
$16,575
T61
Sahith Theegala
7
$16,575
T61
Patrick Reed
7
$16,575
T64
Lanto Griffin
8
$16,200
T64
MJ Daffue
8
$16,200
66
Brian Stuard
9
$15,975
67
Henrik Norlander
10
$15,825