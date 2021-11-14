How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

Adam Woodard
·3 min read
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Jason Kokrak.

The 36-year-old born in Canada and raised in Ohio has some extra money to buy a house in Texas after winning his second tournament of the year in the Lone Star State on Sunday. Kokrak fired a 5-under 65 in the final round to win the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open and take home the $1,350,000 top prize. Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler finished T-2 at 7 under and will each take home $667,500.

Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open.

Houston Open: Leaderboard | Best photos

Prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Jason Kokrak

-10

$1,350,000

T2

Kevin Tway

-8

$667,500

T2

Scottie Scheffler

-8

$667,500

4

Kramer Hickok

-7

$367,500

T5

Joel Dahmen

-6

$289,688

T5

Martin Trainer

-6

$289,688

T7

Robert Streb

-5

$227,813

T7

Sam Burns

-5

$227,813

T7

Cameron Tringale

-5

$227,813

T7

Russell Henley

-5

$227,813

T11

Denny McCarthy

-4

$166,875

T11

Adam Long

-4

$166,875

T11

Luke List

-4

$166,875

T11

Matthew Wolff

-4

$166,875

T15

Alex Smalley

-3

$125,625

T15

Hank Lebioda

-3

$125,625

T15

Cameron Smith

-3

$125,625

T15

Vincent Whaley

-3

$125,625

T19

Sung-jae Im

-2

$85,661

T19

Scott Piercy

-2

$85,661

T19

Aaron Rai

-2

$85,661

T19

Dylan Frittelli

-2

$85,661

T19

Maverick McNealy

-2

$85,661

T19

Max McGreevy

-2

$85,661

T19

Marc Leishman

-2

$85,661

T26

Aaron Wise

-1

$58,125

T26

Ryan Palmer

-1

$58,125

T26

Jhonattan Vegas

-1

$58,125

T29

Tyler Duncan

E

$48,063

T29

Mito Pereira

E

$48,063

T29

Mackenzie Hughes

E

$48,063

T29

Davis Riley

E

$48,063

T29

Kelly Kraft

E

$48,063

T29

Adam Schenk

E

$48,063

T35

Bronson Burgoon

1

$36,563

T35

Max Homa

1

$36,563

T35

Stephan Jaeger

1

$36,563

T35

Chris Stroud

1

$36,563

T35

Hudson Swafford

1

$36,563

T35

Matthias Schwab

1

$36,563

T41

Nick Taylor

2

$28,125

T41

Andrew Putnam

2

$28,125

T41

Keith Mitchell

2

$28,125

T41

Chez Reavie

2

$28,125

T41

Wyndham Clark

2

$28,125

T46

Matthew NeSmith

3

$21,638

T46

J.J. Spaun

3

$21,638

T46

Tom Hoge

3

$21,638

T46

Lee Hodges

3

$21,638

T50

Brice Garnett

4

$18,638

T50

Harry Higgs

4

$18,638

T50

Kevin Streelman

4

$18,638

T50

Richy Werenski

4

$18,638

T54

Jason Day

5

$17,400

T54

Jim Herman

5

$17,400

T54

Erik Van Rooyen

5

$17,400

T54

Brian Harman

5

$17,400

T54

Adam Scott

5

$17,400

T54

Zach Johnson

5

$17,400

60

Talor Gooch

6

$16,875

T61

Scott Stallings

7

$16,575

T61

Sahith Theegala

7

$16,575

T61

Patrick Reed

7

$16,575

T64

Lanto Griffin

8

$16,200

T64

MJ Daffue

8

$16,200

66

Brian Stuard

9

$15,975

67

Henrik Norlander

10

$15,825

