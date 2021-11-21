How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2021 RSM Classic

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Talor Gooch.

The 30-year-old Oklahoma native won his first-ever PGA Tour title on Sunday at the 2021 RSM Classic, going bogey-free in the final round to shoot a 6-under 64 and win by three shots at 22 under. For his efforts, Gooch will take home the top prize of $1,296,000 and those valuable 500 FedEx Cup points. Runner-up Mackenzie Hughes earned $784,800 for his second-place finish, while Sebastian Munoz earned $496,800 in third.

Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2021 RSM Classic.

