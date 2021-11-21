How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2021 RSM Classic
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Talor Gooch.
The 30-year-old Oklahoma native won his first-ever PGA Tour title on Sunday at the 2021 RSM Classic, going bogey-free in the final round to shoot a 6-under 64 and win by three shots at 22 under. For his efforts, Gooch will take home the top prize of $1,296,000 and those valuable 500 FedEx Cup points. Runner-up Mackenzie Hughes earned $784,800 for his second-place finish, while Sebastian Munoz earned $496,800 in third.
Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2021 RSM Classic.
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Talor Gooch
-22
$1,296,000
2
Mackenzie Hughes
-19
$784,800
3
Sebastián Muñoz
-18
$496,800
T4
Tyler McCumber
-15
$288,000
T4
Cameron Smith
-15
$288,000
T4
Tom Hoge
-15
$288,000
T4
Seamus Power
-15
$288,000
T8
Taylor Moore
-14
$217,800
T8
Webb Simpson
-14
$217,800
T10
Denny McCarthy
-13
$189,000
T10
Luke List
-13
$189,000
T12
Keith Mitchell
-12
$147,600
T12
Justin Rose
-12
$147,600
T12
John Huh
-12
$147,600
T12
Jhonattan Vegas
-12
$147,600
T16
Charles Howell II
-11
$106,200
T16
Zach Johnson
-11
$106,200
T16
Adam Long
-11
$106,200
T16
J.J. Spaun
-11
$106,200
T16
Max McGreevy
-11
$106,200
T16
Aaron Rai
-11
$106,200
T22
Troy Merritt
-10
$72,360
T22
Matthias chwab
-10
$72,360
T22
Corey Conners
-10
$72,360
T22
Russell Henley
-10
$72,360
T26
Taylor Pendrith
-9
$55,800
T26
Chez Reavie
-9
$55,800
T26
Andrew Novak
-9
$55,800
T29
Cameron Young
-8
$44,190
T29
Michael Gligic
-8
$44,190
T29
Wyndham Clark
-8
$44,190
T29
Joel Dahmen
-8
$44,190
T29
Matthew NeSmith
-8
$44,190
T29
Mito Pereira
-8
$44,190
T29
David Skinns
-8
$44,190
T29
Scott Stallings
-8
$44,190
T37
Matt Kuchar
-7
$34,200
T37
Jonathan Byrd
-7
$34,200
T37
Adam Scott
-7
$34,200
T40
Joshua Creel
-6
$27,000
T40
Brian Gay
-6
$27,000
T40
Russell Knox
-6
$27,000
T40
Peter Malnati
-6
$27,000
T40
Lanto Griffin
-6
$27,000
T40
Austin Smotherman
-6
$27,000
T40
Doug Ghim
-6
$27,000
T47
Bill Haas
-5
$19,728
T47
Mickey DeMorat
-5
$19,728
T47
Jim Herman
-5
$19,728
T47
Brandt Snedeker
-5
$19,728
T51
Dylan Wu
-4
$17,304
T51
William McGirt
-4
$17,304
T51
Kevin Streelman
-4
$17,304
T51
Brendan Steele
-4
$17,304
T51
Adam Hadwin
-4
$17,304
T51
Nate Lashley
-4
$17,304
T57
Lee Hodges
-3
$16,416
T57
Patrick Rodgers
-3
$16,416
T57
Michael Thompson
-3
$16,416
T57
Scottie Scheffler
-3
$16,416
T61
Brian Harman
-2
$15,984
T61
Roger Sloan
-2
$15,984
T63
Vincent Whaley
-1
$15,552
T63
Jared Wolfe
-1
$15,552
T63
Sung Kang
-1
$15,552
T63
Nick Hardy
-1
$15,552
67
Matt Wallace
E
$15,192
68
Davis Love III
1
$15,048
69
Kyle Stanley
2
$14,904
T70
Scott Piercy
3
$14,688
T70
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
3
$14,688