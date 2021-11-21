How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2021 RSM Classic

Adam Woodard
·3 min read
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Talor Gooch.

The 30-year-old Oklahoma native won his first-ever PGA Tour title on Sunday at the 2021 RSM Classic, going bogey-free in the final round to shoot a 6-under 64 and win by three shots at 22 under. For his efforts, Gooch will take home the top prize of $1,296,000 and those valuable 500 FedEx Cup points. Runner-up Mackenzie Hughes earned $784,800 for his second-place finish, while Sebastian Munoz earned $496,800 in third.

Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2021 RSM Classic.

RSM Classic: Leaderboard | Best photos

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Talor Gooch

-22

$1,296,000

2

Mackenzie Hughes

-19

$784,800

3

Sebastián Muñoz

-18

$496,800

T4

Tyler McCumber

-15

$288,000

T4

Cameron Smith

-15

$288,000

T4

Tom Hoge

-15

$288,000

T4

Seamus Power

-15

$288,000

T8

Taylor Moore

-14

$217,800

T8

Webb Simpson

-14

$217,800

T10

Denny McCarthy

-13

$189,000

T10

Luke List

-13

$189,000

T12

Keith Mitchell

-12

$147,600

T12

Justin Rose

-12

$147,600

T12

John Huh

-12

$147,600

T12

Jhonattan Vegas

-12

$147,600

T16

Charles Howell II

-11

$106,200

T16

Zach Johnson

-11

$106,200

T16

Adam Long

-11

$106,200

T16

J.J. Spaun

-11

$106,200

T16

Max McGreevy

-11

$106,200

T16

Aaron Rai

-11

$106,200

T22

Troy Merritt

-10

$72,360

T22

Matthias chwab

-10

$72,360

T22

Corey Conners

-10

$72,360

T22

Russell Henley

-10

$72,360

T26

Taylor Pendrith

-9

$55,800

T26

Chez Reavie

-9

$55,800

T26

Andrew Novak

-9

$55,800

T29

Cameron Young

-8

$44,190

T29

Michael Gligic

-8

$44,190

T29

Wyndham Clark

-8

$44,190

T29

Joel Dahmen

-8

$44,190

T29

Matthew NeSmith

-8

$44,190

T29

Mito Pereira

-8

$44,190

T29

David Skinns

-8

$44,190

T29

Scott Stallings

-8

$44,190

T37

Matt Kuchar

-7

$34,200

T37

Jonathan Byrd

-7

$34,200

T37

Adam Scott

-7

$34,200

T40

Joshua Creel

-6

$27,000

T40

Brian Gay

-6

$27,000

T40

Russell Knox

-6

$27,000

T40

Peter Malnati

-6

$27,000

T40

Lanto Griffin

-6

$27,000

T40

Austin Smotherman

-6

$27,000

T40

Doug Ghim

-6

$27,000

T47

Bill Haas

-5

$19,728

T47

Mickey DeMorat

-5

$19,728

T47

Jim Herman

-5

$19,728

T47

Brandt Snedeker

-5

$19,728

T51

Dylan Wu

-4

$17,304

T51

William McGirt

-4

$17,304

T51

Kevin Streelman

-4

$17,304

T51

Brendan Steele

-4

$17,304

T51

Adam Hadwin

-4

$17,304

T51

Nate Lashley

-4

$17,304

T57

Lee Hodges

-3

$16,416

T57

Patrick Rodgers

-3

$16,416

T57

Michael Thompson

-3

$16,416

T57

Scottie Scheffler

-3

$16,416

T61

Brian Harman

-2

$15,984

T61

Roger Sloan

-2

$15,984

T63

Vincent Whaley

-1

$15,552

T63

Jared Wolfe

-1

$15,552

T63

Sung Kang

-1

$15,552

T63

Nick Hardy

-1

$15,552

67

Matt Wallace

E

$15,192

68

Davis Love III

1

$15,048

69

Kyle Stanley

2

$14,904

T70

Scott Piercy

3

$14,688

T70

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

3

$14,688

