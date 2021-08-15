How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the Wyndham Championship

The 2020-21 PGA Tour “super season” has come to a close. Now it’s off to the playoffs for the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup points.

But first, time to hand out some Wyndham Championship money.

Kevin Kisner takes home the top prize of $1,152,000 after outlasting five others in a six-way playoff. He now has four Tour wins. The Wyndham was his first since the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. His last stroke-play victory was at Colonial in 2017. It was also his first playoff victory on Tour after five previous defeats.

Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott, Roger Sloan, Kevin Na and Branden Grace finished runners-up, and each takes home $389,440.

Russell Henley, Kevin Streelman and Webb Simpson forged a three-way tie for seventh, each pocketing $201, 067.

