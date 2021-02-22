How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the Genesis Invitational

Adam Woodard
·3 min read
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Max Homa.

The 30-year-old native of Los Angeles won his hometown event at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, after two playoff holes against Tony Finau. The 2021 Genesis Invitational amounted to his second win on Tour.

Homa will take home the top prize of $1,674,000 and 550 FedEx Cup points. Finau earned himself more than $1 million, as well. Sam Burns, the 54-hole leader looking for a wire-to-wire victory, finished third, earning $641,700

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the 2021 Genesis Invitational.

Genesis Invitational: Leaderboard | Photos

Money list

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Max Homa

-12

$1,674,000

2

Tony Finau

-12

$1,013,700

3

Sam Burns

-11

$641,700

4

Cameron Smith

-9

$455,700

T5

Jon Rahm

-7

$344,100

T5

Viktor Hovland

-7

$344,100

T5

Matthew Fitzpatrick

-7

$344,100

T8

Francesco Molinari

-6

$262,725

T8

Wyndham Clark

-6

$262,725

T8

Matt Jones

-6

$262,725

T8

Dustin Johnson

-6

$262,725

T12

Patrick Rodgers

-5

$197,625

T12

Alexander Noren

-5

$197,625

T12

Talor Gooch

-5

$197,625

T15

Will Zalatoris

-4

$151,125

T15

Xander Schauffele

-4

$151,125

T15

James Hahn

-4

$151,125

T15

Jordan Spieth

-4

$151,125

T15

Patrick Cantlay

-4

$151,125

T20

C.T. Pan

-3

$101,835

T20

Rickie Fowler

-3

$101,835

T20

Matthew NeSmith

-3

$101,835

T20

Nick Taylor

-3

$101,835

T20

Scottie Scheffler

-3

$101,835

T20

Branden Grace

-3

$101,835

T26

Lanto Griffin

-2

$67,890

T26

Jim Furyk

-2

$67,890

T26

Cameron Tringale

-2

$67,890

T26

Adam Hadwin

-2

$67,890

T26

Scott Harrington

-2

$67,890

T26

Andrew Landry

-2

$67,890

T32

Mackenzie Hughes

-1

$51,925

T32

Bo Hoag

-1

$51,925

T32

Kyle Stanley

-1

$51,925

T32

Andrew Putnam

-1

$51,925

T32

Marc Leishman

-1

$51,925

T32

Jason Kokrak

-1

$51,925

T38

Tyler Duncan

E

$40,455

T38

Russell Henley

E

$40,455

T38

Kevin Na

E

$40,455

T38

Brooks Koepka

E

$40,455

T38

Adam Scott

E

$40,455

T43

Joaquin Niemann

1

$28,179

T43

Brendan Steele

1

$28,179

T43

Sepp Straka

1

$28,179

T43

Collin Morikawa

1

$28,179

T43

J.T. Poston

1

$28,179

T43

Brian Harman

1

$28,179

T43

Sebastian Munoz

1

$28,179

T43

Cameron Davis

1

$28,179

T43

Wesley Bryan

1

$28,179

T52

Tom Hoge

2

$22,153

T52

Kevin Streelman

2

$22,153

T52

Tyler McCumber

2

$22,153

T52

Danny Lee

2

$22,153

T52

Charley Hoffman

2

$22,153

T57

J.B. Holmes

3

$21,297

T57

Nate Lashley

3

$21,297

T57

Richy Werenski

3

$21,297

T60

Keegan Bradley

4

$20,832

T60

Brian Gay

4

$20,832

T62

Charl Schwartzel

5

$20,460

T62

Harold Varner III

5

$20,460

T64

Scott Piercy

6

$20,088

T64

Matthew Wolff

6

$20,088

66

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

9

$19,809

67

Sung Kang

10

$19,623

