How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the Genesis Invitational
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Max Homa.
The 30-year-old native of Los Angeles won his hometown event at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, after two playoff holes against Tony Finau. The 2021 Genesis Invitational amounted to his second win on Tour.
Homa will take home the top prize of $1,674,000 and 550 FedEx Cup points. Finau earned himself more than $1 million, as well. Sam Burns, the 54-hole leader looking for a wire-to-wire victory, finished third, earning $641,700
Check out how much money each player earned this week at the 2021 Genesis Invitational.
Money list
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Max Homa
-12
$1,674,000
2
Tony Finau
-12
$1,013,700
3
Sam Burns
-11
$641,700
4
Cameron Smith
-9
$455,700
T5
Jon Rahm
-7
$344,100
T5
Viktor Hovland
-7
$344,100
T5
Matthew Fitzpatrick
-7
$344,100
T8
Francesco Molinari
-6
$262,725
T8
Wyndham Clark
-6
$262,725
T8
Matt Jones
-6
$262,725
T8
Dustin Johnson
-6
$262,725
T12
Patrick Rodgers
-5
$197,625
T12
Alexander Noren
-5
$197,625
T12
Talor Gooch
-5
$197,625
T15
Will Zalatoris
-4
$151,125
T15
Xander Schauffele
-4
$151,125
T15
James Hahn
-4
$151,125
T15
Jordan Spieth
-4
$151,125
T15
Patrick Cantlay
-4
$151,125
T20
C.T. Pan
-3
$101,835
T20
Rickie Fowler
-3
$101,835
T20
Matthew NeSmith
-3
$101,835
T20
Nick Taylor
-3
$101,835
T20
Scottie Scheffler
-3
$101,835
T20
Branden Grace
-3
$101,835
T26
Lanto Griffin
-2
$67,890
T26
Jim Furyk
-2
$67,890
T26
Cameron Tringale
-2
$67,890
T26
Adam Hadwin
-2
$67,890
T26
Scott Harrington
-2
$67,890
T26
Andrew Landry
-2
$67,890
T32
Mackenzie Hughes
-1
$51,925
T32
Bo Hoag
-1
$51,925
T32
Kyle Stanley
-1
$51,925
T32
Andrew Putnam
-1
$51,925
T32
Marc Leishman
-1
$51,925
T32
Jason Kokrak
-1
$51,925
T38
Tyler Duncan
E
$40,455
T38
Russell Henley
E
$40,455
T38
Kevin Na
E
$40,455
T38
Brooks Koepka
E
$40,455
T38
Adam Scott
E
$40,455
T43
Joaquin Niemann
1
$28,179
T43
Brendan Steele
1
$28,179
T43
Sepp Straka
1
$28,179
T43
Collin Morikawa
1
$28,179
T43
J.T. Poston
1
$28,179
T43
Brian Harman
1
$28,179
T43
Sebastian Munoz
1
$28,179
T43
Cameron Davis
1
$28,179
T43
Wesley Bryan
1
$28,179
T52
Tom Hoge
2
$22,153
T52
Kevin Streelman
2
$22,153
T52
Tyler McCumber
2
$22,153
T52
Danny Lee
2
$22,153
T52
Charley Hoffman
2
$22,153
T57
J.B. Holmes
3
$21,297
T57
Nate Lashley
3
$21,297
T57
Richy Werenski
3
$21,297
T60
Keegan Bradley
4
$20,832
T60
Brian Gay
4
$20,832
T62
Charl Schwartzel
5
$20,460
T62
Harold Varner III
5
$20,460
T64
Scott Piercy
6
$20,088
T64
Matthew Wolff
6
$20,088
66
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
9
$19,809
67
Sung Kang
10
$19,623