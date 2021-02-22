How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the Genesis Invitational

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Max Homa.

The 30-year-old native of Los Angeles won his hometown event at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, after two playoff holes against Tony Finau. The 2021 Genesis Invitational amounted to his second win on Tour.

Homa will take home the top prize of $1,674,000 and 550 FedEx Cup points. Finau earned himself more than $1 million, as well. Sam Burns, the 54-hole leader looking for a wire-to-wire victory, finished third, earning $641,700

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the 2021 Genesis Invitational.

Money list

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Max Homa -12 $1,674,000 2 Tony Finau -12 $1,013,700 3 Sam Burns -11 $641,700 4 Cameron Smith -9 $455,700 T5 Jon Rahm -7 $344,100 T5 Viktor Hovland -7 $344,100 T5 Matthew Fitzpatrick -7 $344,100 T8 Francesco Molinari -6 $262,725 T8 Wyndham Clark -6 $262,725 T8 Matt Jones -6 $262,725 T8 Dustin Johnson -6 $262,725 T12 Patrick Rodgers -5 $197,625 T12 Alexander Noren -5 $197,625 T12 Talor Gooch -5 $197,625 T15 Will Zalatoris -4 $151,125 T15 Xander Schauffele -4 $151,125 T15 James Hahn -4 $151,125 T15 Jordan Spieth -4 $151,125 T15 Patrick Cantlay -4 $151,125 T20 C.T. Pan -3 $101,835 T20 Rickie Fowler -3 $101,835 T20 Matthew NeSmith -3 $101,835 T20 Nick Taylor -3 $101,835 T20 Scottie Scheffler -3 $101,835 T20 Branden Grace -3 $101,835 T26 Lanto Griffin -2 $67,890 T26 Jim Furyk -2 $67,890 T26 Cameron Tringale -2 $67,890 T26 Adam Hadwin -2 $67,890 T26 Scott Harrington -2 $67,890 T26 Andrew Landry -2 $67,890 T32 Mackenzie Hughes -1 $51,925 T32 Bo Hoag -1 $51,925 T32 Kyle Stanley -1 $51,925 T32 Andrew Putnam -1 $51,925 T32 Marc Leishman -1 $51,925 T32 Jason Kokrak -1 $51,925 T38 Tyler Duncan E $40,455 T38 Russell Henley E $40,455 T38 Kevin Na E $40,455 T38 Brooks Koepka E $40,455 T38 Adam Scott E $40,455 T43 Joaquin Niemann 1 $28,179 T43 Brendan Steele 1 $28,179 T43 Sepp Straka 1 $28,179 T43 Collin Morikawa 1 $28,179 T43 J.T. Poston 1 $28,179 T43 Brian Harman 1 $28,179 T43 Sebastian Munoz 1 $28,179 T43 Cameron Davis 1 $28,179 T43 Wesley Bryan 1 $28,179 T52 Tom Hoge 2 $22,153 T52 Kevin Streelman 2 $22,153 T52 Tyler McCumber 2 $22,153 T52 Danny Lee 2 $22,153 T52 Charley Hoffman 2 $22,153 T57 J.B. Holmes 3 $21,297 T57 Nate Lashley 3 $21,297 T57 Richy Werenski 3 $21,297 T60 Keegan Bradley 4 $20,832 T60 Brian Gay 4 $20,832 T62 Charl Schwartzel 5 $20,460 T62 Harold Varner III 5 $20,460 T64 Scott Piercy 6 $20,088 T64 Matthew Wolff 6 $20,088 66 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 9 $19,809 67 Sung Kang 10 $19,623

