How much money each PGA Tour player earned at Rocket Mortgage Classic

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Cam Davis.

The 26-year-old from Sydney, Australia, earned his first PGA Tour win on Sunday evening, claiming the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan after a five-hole playoff.

Davis finished eagle-birdie to force a three-way playoff at 18 under with Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt. Niemann made his first bogey of the week on the first playoff hole, while Merritt forced the playoff to five holes. The win earns Davis a whopping $1,350,000.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

