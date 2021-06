How much money each PGA Tour player earned at Travelers Championship

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Harris English.

The 31-year-old Georgia native earned his fourth PGA Tour win – second of the season following January’s Sentry Tournament of Champions – on Sunday by claiming the 2021 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, after a marathon eight-hole playoff against Kramer Hickok. Split between holes Nos. 17 and 18, both players made par on the first seven holes before English finally made a birdie on the tournament’s 80th hole.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the Travelers Championship.

