How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the Northern Trust

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Tony Finau, who earned his second win Sunday, claiming the 2021 Northern Trust at Liberty National in Jersey City, New Jersey.

It’s Finau’s first win in more than five years. He shot 67-64-68-65-264 to finish regulation at 20 under, tied with Cameron Smith.

Finau then won on the first playoff hole with a par after Smith went out-of-bounds with his tee shot. Finau will take home $1,710,000, while Smith earned $1,035,500 for his runnerup finish. Jon Rahm, who led or co-led after the first three rounds, finished solo third, good for $655,500.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the Northern Trust, as well as the top 18 money winner’s of all time.

