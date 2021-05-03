How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the Valspar Championship

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Woodard
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Sam Burns.

The 24-year-old product of LSU earned his first win on Tour at this week’s Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Golf Resort’s Copperhead course in Palm Harbor, Florida. Burns came up one stroke shy of the tournament record, finishing at 17 under, three shots ahead of runner-up Keegan Bradley, who was tied with Burns entering the final round. With the win, Burns will take home the top-prize of $1,242,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the Valspar Championship.

Prize money

Position

Player

Score

Payout

1

Sam Burns

-17

$1,242,000

2

Keegan Bradley

-14

$752,100

T3

Viktor Hovland

-13

$407,100

T3

Cameron Tringale

-13

$407,100

5

Abraham Ancer

-12

$282,900

T6

Vaughn Taylor

-10

$241,500

T6

Max Homa

-10

$241,500

T8

Louis Oosthuizen

-9

$201,825

T8

Troy Merritt

-9

$201,825

T8

Joaquin Niemann

-9

$201,825

T11

Camilo Villegas

-8

$167,325

T11

Brandt Snedeker

-8

$167,325

T13

Bronson Burgoon

-7

$127,305

T13

Hank Lebioda

-7

$127,305

T13

Justin Thomas

-7

$127,305

T13

Jason Kokrak

-7

$127,305

T13

Bubba Watson

-7

$127,305

T18

Adam Schenk

-6

$98,325

T18

Charley Hoffman

-6

$98,325

T18

Ted Potter Jr.

-6

$98,325

T21

Paul Casey

-5

$65,291

T21

Alexander Noren

-5

$65,291

T21

Charl Schwartzel

-5

$65,291

T21

Russell Knox

-5

$65,291

T21

Ian Poulter

-5

$65,291

T21

Corey Conners

-5

$65,291

T21

Matthew NeSmith

-5

$65,291

T21

Danny Lee

-5

$65,291

T29

Michael Gligic

-4

$40,572

T29

Vincent Whaley

-4

$40,572

T29

Jimmy Walker

-4

$40,572

T29

Zach Johnson

-4

$40,572

T29

Sungjae Im

-4

$40,572

T29

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

-4

$40,572

T29

Scott Stallings

-4

$40,572

T29

Pat Perez

-4

$40,572

T29

Kevin Na

-4

$40,572

T29

Scottie Scheffler

-4

$40,572

T39

Beau Hossler

-3

$25,875

T39

Doc Redman

-3

$25,875

T39

Tyler Duncan

-3

$25,875

T39

Ryan Moore

-3

$25,875

T39

Kyle Stanley

-3

$25,875

T39

Scott Brown

-3

$25,875

T39

Denny McCarthy

-3

$25,875

T39

Charles Howell III

-3

$25,875

T39

Bo Van Pelt

-3

$25,875

T48

Dustin Johnson

-2

$17,687

T48

Wesley Bryan

-2

$17,687

T48

Lucas Glover

-2

$17,687

T48

Henrik Norlander

-2

$17,687

T48

Jhonattan Vegas

-2

$17,687

T48

Tom Lewis

-2

$17,687

T54

Branden Grace

-1

$16,215

T54

Luke Donald

-1

$16,215

T54

J.T. Poston

-1

$16,215

T57

Peter Uihlein

E

$15,801

T57

Kramer Hickok

E

$15,801

T57

Jason Dufner

E

$15,801

T60

Patton Kizzire

1

$15,387

T60

Brandon Hagy

1

$15,387

T60

Wyndham Clark

1

$15,387

T63

Joseph Bramlett

2

$14,904

T63

Henrik Stenson

2

$14,904

T63

Chase Koepka

2

$14,904

T63

Ryan Palmer

2

$14,904

67

Byeong-Hun An

5

$14,559

68

J.B. Holmes

7

$14,421

69

Keith Mitchell

9

$14,283

Recommended Stories

  • Sam Burns wins Valspar Championship for first Tour victory

    Sam Burns fired a 3-under-par 68 for his first PGA Tour victory, a three-shot win over his third-round co-leader Keegan Bradley in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla., on Sunday. Burns, who shot a 17-under 267 for the tournament, finished Sunday's round with bogeys on two of his final four holes, but his 1-under on the back nine of Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course was enough. Bradley's back nine, on the other hand, included a double-bogey, a bogey and no birdies.

  • Valspar Championship: Cameron Tringale sets a dubious PGA Tour mark

    By finishing T-3 at the Valspar, Cameron Tringale is now the player who has won the most money without ever winning on the PGA Tour.

  • Dustin Johnson says no wedding date ‘yet;’ game ‘really close to being good’ after Valspar Championship

    While his longtime fiancée was wedding dress shopping, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson struggled at the Valspar Championship.

  • Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns stay atop Valspar leaderboard

    Second round co-leaders Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns each had an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys and stayed atop the leaderboard after Saturday's third round of the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla. Bradley, who also led after Thursday's first round, and Burns shot 2-under 69s to close Saturday at 14-under 199, good enough for a one-shot lead over Max Homa. The difference in the leaders' cards was that Burns' eagle came on the par-5 first hole at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course, while Bradley scored an eagle on the par-5 14th hole.

  • Mike Weir ends 13-year drought, wins Insperity Invitational on PGA Tour Champions

    In his 14th start on the PGA Tour Champions, Weir snapped a winless streak that had stretched to 13 years, six months and two days.

  • Ian Poulter’s son, Luke, to caddie for him at Wells Fargo Championship

    When Luke Poulter watched Stewart Cink win the RBC Heritage with son Reagan on the bag, he asked his father when he could caddie for him.

  • Gooch personally refunds bettors after MC

    Talor Gooch missed the cut at the Valspar Championship. But that didn't stop him from personally refunding bettors who put money on him. (AP)

  • Jack Nicklaus’ new American Dunes takes flight with plenty of sand, unapologetic patriotism

    The new course in Michigan will donate profits to the Folds of Honor, helping children of fallen soldiers with academic scholarships.

  • Lynch: Bellyachers begone — Rickie Fowler’s free ride into PGA Championship is a good thing

    Rickie Fowler's special invitation to the PGA Championship brought heaps of criticism, but Eamon Lynch makes a case for his inclusion.

  • Golf Pick 'Em: Wells Fargo matchup breakdowns

    The Tour heads to North Carolina for the Wells Fargo Championship, where a stacked field will take on Quail Hollow with an eye on the upcoming PGA. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

  • NFL draft is a recruiting flex for Nick Saban and Alabama's absurd talent wealth

    Watching Saban four years later it’s hard to know if he truly knew what he had in his recruiting class of 2017.

  • Report: Cowboys not expected to exercise Leighton Vander Esch’s fifth-year option

    The Cowboys have until 4 p.m. ET to decide whether to exercise the fifth-year option on the contract of linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. Barring the unforeseen, the Cowboys will not pick it up, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. The option would guarantee Vander Esch $9.145 million for 2022. Declining the option is [more]

  • Micah Parsons thinks Washington got a steal with their 7th round pick

    Washington has added another defensive end to the roster, one that some see as a steal.

  • Julian Edelman takes exception to the NFL’s tweet about draft sleepers

    Retirement hasn't stopped Julian Edelman from fighting for respect.

  • Souhan: Twins aren't dead, but they need some big-picture lineup tweaks

    What you should be thinking about the 2021 Minnesota Twins, following their 13-4 victory over Kansas City on Sunday at Target Field: 1. Hitting is not going to be a problem. Four of the biggest questions entering the season were whether Byron Buxton was ready to break out (he has), Nelson Cruz would maintain bat speed at the age of 40 (he has), Alex Kirilloff was ready (he's hit four homers ...

  • The weekly rundown: Final spring football thoughts

    Here are some final thoughts and takes following Nebraska's Red-White spring game this past Saturday.

  • UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

    The UFC Vegas 25 results were littered with decision after decision, but the fight card finished strong with two blistering finishes in the main and co-main events. Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot Dominick Reyes rocked Jiri Prochazka and the Czech fighter returned the favor, all inside of the first two minutes of the UFC Vegas 25 main event. Reyes recovered and took Prochazka to the canvas. It didn't take Prochazka long to return the fight to the feet, where he unloaded on Reyes, hurting the former title contender. Reyes wasn't done, though, landing several combinations in the final moments of the round. Prochazka ate the shots and kept combing forward, bloodying Reyes's nose. The American answered with several more punches, but Prochazka seemed to take the shots better than Reyes and again answered with a blistering combination that shook Reyes before the round ended. Reyes started round two strong, unleashing with punch combinations and kicking Prochazka to the canvas. But the Czech kept pressing forward, showing little effect from the shots, as he kept throwing punches and kicks of his own. Reyes rocked him and Prochazka changed levels, looking for a takedown, instead getting caught in a guillotine choke. Reyes fell to his back, but couldn't finish the choke. Prochazka escaped and got up, Reyes dropped him with an upkick. Somehow surviving the brutal upkick, Prochazka again returned the fight to the feet. A few moments later, Prochazka backed Reyes up to the fence, unleashing a right elbow followed by a left spinning back elbow that dropped Reyes face down on the canvas. A former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion and just two fights into his UFC tenure, Prochazka is now expected to get a shot at the winner of the UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, which is scheduled for Sept. 4 at UFC 266. Faced with the fact that UFC president Dana White said he would get the title shot, Prochazka said simply, "Oh, okay. Yeah, I'm ready. Let's do that." "Before the UFC, all my fights were just teaching me and my team to get better and better to step into the UFC and take a title." UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes with spinning elbow Giga Chikadze finishes Cub Swanson with the Giga Kick The UFC Vegas 25 co-main event started with a lot of promise, but ended quickly with a brutal kick to the liver. Giga Chikadze and Cub Swanson exchanged several hard punches in the opening moments of the bout. Just as the fight started to flow, Chikadze unleashed his patented liver kick (aka the Giga Kick). The effects were immediately written across Swanson's tormented face as he fell to his knees. Chikadze hesitated, briefly thinking the referee might stop the fight. When the referee waited, Chikadze swarmed Swanson and landed a few punches that forced an end to the bout at 1:03 of round one. "I had to tell all of the guys in the Top 15 that I'm here. If you didn't know my name, now you know," Chikadze said after the fight. "I had to bring the fire." After the victory, Chikadze respectfully called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. "Max Holloway, it would be an honor to fight you because you are one of the best and I really want to fight you." UFC Vegas 25 results: Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson in co-main event https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1388703295942823936 Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby ends in disappointing split draw Ion Cutelaba put his fight with Dustin Jacoby at risk at Friday's weigh-in, grabbing Jacoby around the neck during their face-off. Luckily there wasn't a repeat of the Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose cancellation and the Cutelabla vs. Jacoby bout took place as planned. It was a toe-to-toe battle, but the end result left something to be desired. Jacoby started strong, looking much sharper on the feet, but Cutelaba eventually took him down. Jacoby got back to his feet fairly quickly every time, but Cutelaba took him down repeatedly throughout the round, landing punches or elbows after nearly every takedown. Cutelaba went back to the takedown in round two. It worked well for the first couple minutes, but Jacoby began stuffing them and keeping Cutelaba at bay with his jab and occasionally landing with his uppercut and right cross. Jacoby staggered Cutelaba with a right hand in the waning seconds of round two, but couldn't put him down. Jacoby started the final round with a hard kick to the body. Cutelaba kept swinging, but looked like he'd lost a step or two since the first round. Not as worried about the takedown as he was in round one, Jacoby was swinging with more power punches in the final frame. Cutelaba dug deep and kept firing back. Jacoby just missed with a huge flying knee and then went for a takedown of his own. Cutelaba stuffed it. Jacoby got the takedown on his next attempt, but it came with about 10 seconds left in the fight. When the scorecards were read, one judge saw it in favor of Jacoby, another in favor of Cutelaba, and the final judge ruled it a draw for an overall result of a split draw. UFC Vegas 25 results: Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (Photos courtesy of UFC) Manager says Kamaru Usman wants Michael Chiesa next at UFC 263 UFC Vegas 25 Live Results UFC Vegas 25 Main Card Main Event: Jiri Prochazka def Dominick Reyes by KO (elbows) at 4:29, R2Co-main Event: Giga Chikadze vs Cub Swanson by TKO (body kick and punches) at 1:03, R1Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)Sean Strickland def Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Merab Dvalishvili def Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 25 Prelims Luana Pinheiro def Randa Markos by disqualification (illegal upkick) at 4:16, R1TJ Brown def Kai Kamaka III by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)Luana Carolina def Poliana Botelho by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Loma Lookboonmee def Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Andreas Michailidis def KB Bhullar by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Filipe Colares def Luke Sanders by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-38, 29-28)

  • Panthers honor request, tab RB Chuba Hubbard in fourth round

    The Carolina Panthers were on the clock during the fourth round of Saturday's NFL draft when coach Matt Rhule received a text. It was his wife, Julie, and she had a succinct message: Draft Chuba Hubbard. Peace at the dinner table was maintained when Rhule and the Panthers followed the instructions and tabbed the Oklahoma State running back with the 126th overall selection.

  • MLB roundup: Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox win

    Nick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scoreless innings, combined with three relievers on a two-hitter and earned the win as the visiting Red Sox edged the New York Mets 1-0. Christian Vazquez had an RBI double in the second inning for the Red Sox, who swept the two-game interleague series. deGrom (2-2), seeking to become the first pitcher to ever strike out at least 14 batters in four straight starts, took a familiar hard-luck defeat after allowing the one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings.

  • What we learned about the Brad Holmes regime from the 2021 NFL draft

    The 2021 draft offers much deeper insight into GM Brad Holmes vision for the Detroit Lions