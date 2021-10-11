How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the Shriners Children’s Open
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Sungjae Im.
The 23-year-old went on a birdie streak in Sunday’s final round and rode it all the way to the top of the leaderboard at the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin. The win, Im’s second on Tour, earns him a cool $1,260,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points. Matthew Wolff will take home $763,000 for his second-place finish, while Marc Leishman, Rory Sabbatini and Adam Schenk each earned $371,000.
Check out how much money each player earned this week at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas.
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Sung-jae Im
-24
$1,260,000
2
Matthew Wolff
-20
$763,000
T3
Marc Leishman
-19
$371,000
T3
Rory Sabbatini
-19
$371,000
T3
Adam Schenk
-19
$371,000
T6
Lanto Griffin
-18
$245,000
T6
Adam Hadwin
-18
$245,000
T8
Hayden Buckley
-17
$204,750
T8
Aaron Wise
-17
$204,750
T8
Harry Hall
-17
$204,750
T11
Talor Gooch
-16
$162,750
T11
Martin Laird
-16
$162,750
T11
Andrew Putnam
-16
$162,750
T14
Tom Hoge
-15
$113,750
T14
Kyoung-hoon Lee
-15
$113,750
T14
Matt Wallace
-15
$113,750
T14
Matthew NeSmith
-15
$113,750
T14
Louis Oosthuizen
-15
$113,750
T14
Sam Burns
-15
$113,750
T14
Chad Ramey
-15
$113,750
T21
Russell Henley
-14
$79,217
T21
Seamus Power
-14
$79,217
T21
Danny Willett
-14
$79,217
T24
Joel Dahmen
-13
$61,950
T24
Taylor Moore
-13
$61,950
T24
Jimmy Walker
-13
$61,950
T27
Cameron Davis
-12
$46,944
T27
Chesson Hadley
-12
$46,944
T27
Kevin Yu
-12
$46,944
T27
Harry Higgs
-12
$46,944
T27
Sung-Hoon Kang
-12
$46,944
T27
Matt Jones
-12
$46,944
T27
Robert Streb
-12
$46,944
T27
Lee Hodges
-12
$46,944
T35
Nate Lashley
-11
$34,860
T35
Matt Kuchar
-11
$34,860
T35
Adam Scott
-11
$34,860
T35
J.J. Spaun
-11
$34,860
T35
Camilo Villegas
-11
$34,860
T40
Joaquin Niemann
-10
$28,350
T40
Corey Conners
-10
$28,350
T40
Doug Ghim
-10
$28,350
T40
Mito Pereira
-10
$28,350
T44
Viktor Hovland
-9
$23,450
T44
Mark Hubbard
-9
$23,450
T44
Charley Hoffman
-9
$23,450
T47
Emiliano Grillo
-8
$17,928
T47
Taylor Pendrith
-8
$17,928
T47
Carlos Ortiz
-8
$17,928
T47
Nick Taylor
-8
$17,928
T47
Greyson Sigg
-8
$17,928
T47
Kevin Streelman
-8
$17,928
T47
Alex Smalley
-8
$17,928
T47
Richy Werenski
-8
$17,928
T47
Charles Howell III
-8
$17,928
T56
Trey Mullinax
-7
$15,820
T56
Hudson Swafford
-7
$15,820
T56
Nick Watney
-7
$15,820
T56
Brandon Hagy
-7
$15,820
T56
Michael Thompson
-7
$15,820
T56
Wyndham Clark
-7
$15,820
T56
Cameron Tringale
-7
$15,820
T56
Davis Riley
-7
$15,820
64
Anirban Lahiri
-6
$15,190
T65
Henrik Norlander
-5
$14,980
T65
Jonas Blixt
-5
$14,980
T67
Francesco Molinari
-4
$14,560
T67
Hideki Matsuyama
-4
$14,560
T67
Lucas Glover
-4
$14,560
T67
Brooks Koepka
-4
$14,560
71
Graeme McDowell
1
$14,210
72
Bill Haas
2
$14,070