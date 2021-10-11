How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the Shriners Children’s Open

Adam Woodard
·3 min read
In this article:
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Sungjae Im.

The 23-year-old went on a birdie streak in Sunday’s final round and rode it all the way to the top of the leaderboard at the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin. The win, Im’s second on Tour, earns him a cool $1,260,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points. Matthew Wolff will take home $763,000 for his second-place finish, while Marc Leishman, Rory Sabbatini and Adam Schenk each earned $371,000.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas.

Shriners: Scores | Winner’s bag | Photos

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Sung-jae Im

-24

$1,260,000

2

Matthew Wolff

-20

$763,000

T3

Marc Leishman

-19

$371,000

T3

Rory Sabbatini

-19

$371,000

T3

Adam Schenk

-19

$371,000

T6

Lanto Griffin

-18

$245,000

T6

Adam Hadwin

-18

$245,000

T8

Hayden Buckley

-17

$204,750

T8

Aaron Wise

-17

$204,750

T8

Harry Hall

-17

$204,750

T11

Talor Gooch

-16

$162,750

T11

Martin Laird

-16

$162,750

T11

Andrew Putnam

-16

$162,750

T14

Tom Hoge

-15

$113,750

T14

Kyoung-hoon Lee

-15

$113,750

T14

Matt Wallace

-15

$113,750

T14

Matthew NeSmith

-15

$113,750

T14

Louis Oosthuizen

-15

$113,750

T14

Sam Burns

-15

$113,750

T14

Chad Ramey

-15

$113,750

T21

Russell Henley

-14

$79,217

T21

Seamus Power

-14

$79,217

T21

Danny Willett

-14

$79,217

T24

Joel Dahmen

-13

$61,950

T24

Taylor Moore

-13

$61,950

T24

Jimmy Walker

-13

$61,950

T27

Cameron Davis

-12

$46,944

T27

Chesson Hadley

-12

$46,944

T27

Kevin Yu

-12

$46,944

T27

Harry Higgs

-12

$46,944

T27

Sung-Hoon Kang

-12

$46,944

T27

Matt Jones

-12

$46,944

T27

Robert Streb

-12

$46,944

T27

Lee Hodges

-12

$46,944

T35

Nate Lashley

-11

$34,860

T35

Matt Kuchar

-11

$34,860

T35

Adam Scott

-11

$34,860

T35

J.J. Spaun

-11

$34,860

T35

Camilo Villegas

-11

$34,860

T40

Joaquin Niemann

-10

$28,350

T40

Corey Conners

-10

$28,350

T40

Doug Ghim

-10

$28,350

T40

Mito Pereira

-10

$28,350

T44

Viktor Hovland

-9

$23,450

T44

Mark Hubbard

-9

$23,450

T44

Charley Hoffman

-9

$23,450

T47

Emiliano Grillo

-8

$17,928

T47

Taylor Pendrith

-8

$17,928

T47

Carlos Ortiz

-8

$17,928

T47

Nick Taylor

-8

$17,928

T47

Greyson Sigg

-8

$17,928

T47

Kevin Streelman

-8

$17,928

T47

Alex Smalley

-8

$17,928

T47

Richy Werenski

-8

$17,928

T47

Charles Howell III

-8

$17,928

T56

Trey Mullinax

-7

$15,820

T56

Hudson Swafford

-7

$15,820

T56

Nick Watney

-7

$15,820

T56

Brandon Hagy

-7

$15,820

T56

Michael Thompson

-7

$15,820

T56

Wyndham Clark

-7

$15,820

T56

Cameron Tringale

-7

$15,820

T56

Davis Riley

-7

$15,820

64

Anirban Lahiri

-6

$15,190

T65

Henrik Norlander

-5

$14,980

T65

Jonas Blixt

-5

$14,980

T67

Francesco Molinari

-4

$14,560

T67

Hideki Matsuyama

-4

$14,560

T67

Lucas Glover

-4

$14,560

T67

Brooks Koepka

-4

$14,560

71

Graeme McDowell

1

$14,210

72

Bill Haas

2

$14,070

