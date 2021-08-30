How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the BMW Championship

Adam Woodard
·3 min read
In this article:
It pays to pay well on the PGA Tour, folks. Especially during a FedEx Cup Playoffs event. Just ask this week’s winner, Patrick Cantlay.

The 29-year-old earned his fifth PGA Tour on Sunday at the 2021 BMW Championship, the penultimate event of the season and second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, by defeating Bryson DeChambeau in a six-hole playoff at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.

The win earned Cantlay the top-prize of $1,710,000 while DeChambeau will take home $1,026,000.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the BMW Championship, as well as the top 18 money winners of all time.

BMW Championship: Leaderboard | Get to know Caves Valley

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Patrick Cantlay

-27

$1,710,000

2

Bryson DeChambeau

-27

$1,026,000

3

Sung-jae Im

-23

$646,000

4

Rory McIlroy

-22

$456,000

5

Erik Van Rooyen

-21

$380,000

T6

Sergio Garcia

-20

$330,125

T6

Dustin Johnson

-20

$330,125

8

Sam Burns

-19

$294,500

T9

Abraham Ancer

-18

$256,500

T9

Jon Rahm

-18

$256,500

T9

Alexander Noren

-18

$256,500

T12

K.H. Lee

-17

$199,500

T12

Webb Simpson

-17

$199,500

T12

Harold Varner III

-17

$199,500

T15

Tony Finau

-16

$166,250

T15

Jason Kokrak

-16

$166,250

T17

Viktor Hovland

-15

$133,000

T17

Kevin Na

-15

$133,000

T17

Charl Schwartzel

-15

$133,000

T17

Hudson Swafford

-15

$133,000

T17

Aaron Wise

-15

$133,000

T22

Corey Conners

-14

$95,000

T22

Brooks Koepka

-14

$95,000

T22

Justin Thomas

-14

$95,000

T22

Scottie Scheffler

-14

$95,000

T26

Daniel Berger

-13

$73,150

T26

Harris English

-13

$73,150

T26

Shane Lowry

-13

$73,150

T29

Cameron Davis

-12

$61,750

T29

Brian Harman

-12

$61,750

T29

Si Woo Kim

-12

$61,750

T29

Sebastian Munoz

-12

$61,750

T29

Joaquin Niemann

-12

$61,750

T34

Patton Kizzire

-11

$50,113

T34

Cameron Smith

-11

$50,113

T34

Jordan Spieth

-11

$50,113

T34

Lee Westwood

-11

$50,113

T38

Paul Casey

-10

$38,000

T38

Stewart Cink

-10

$38,000

T38

Lucas Glover

-10

$38,000

T38

Charley Hoffman

-10

$38,000

T38

Matt Jones

-10

$38,000

T38

Louis Oosthuizen

-10

$38,000

T38

Jhonattan Vegas

-10

$38,000

T38

Harry Higgs

-10

$38,000

T46

Emiliano Grillo

-9

$28,500

T46

Hideki Matsuyama

-9

$28,500

48

Chris Kirk

-8

$26,030

T49

Xander Schauffele

-7

$24,320

T49

Tom Hoge

-7

$24,320

51

Marc Leishman

-6

$23,370

T52

Branden Grace

-5

$22,154

T52

Billy Horschel

-5

$22,154

T52

Mackenzie Hughes

-5

$22,154

T52

Kevin Streelman

-5

$22,154

T52

Cameron Tringale

-5

$22,154

T57

Talor Gooch

-4

$21,280

T57

Ryan Palmer

-4

$21,280

T57

Keith Mitchell

-4

$21,280

T60

Keegan Bradley

-3

$20,710

T60

Russell Henley

-3

$20,710

T60

Robert Streb

-3

$20,710

T63

Max Homa

-2

$20,140

T63

Maverick McNealy

-2

$20,140

T63

Collin Morikawa

-2

$20,140

T66

Cameron Champ

-1

$19,475

T66

Kevin Kisner

-1

$19,475

T66

Phil Mickelson

-1

$19,475

T66

Carlos Ortiz

-1

$19,475

