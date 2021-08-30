How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the BMW Championship

It pays to pay well on the PGA Tour, folks. Especially during a FedEx Cup Playoffs event. Just ask this week’s winner, Patrick Cantlay.

The 29-year-old earned his fifth PGA Tour on Sunday at the 2021 BMW Championship, the penultimate event of the season and second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, by defeating Bryson DeChambeau in a six-hole playoff at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.

The win earned Cantlay the top-prize of $1,710,000 while DeChambeau will take home $1,026,000.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the BMW Championship, as well as the top 18 money winners of all time.

BMW Championship: Leaderboard | Get to know Caves Valley