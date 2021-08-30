How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the BMW Championship
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It pays to pay well on the PGA Tour, folks. Especially during a FedEx Cup Playoffs event. Just ask this week’s winner, Patrick Cantlay.
The 29-year-old earned his fifth PGA Tour on Sunday at the 2021 BMW Championship, the penultimate event of the season and second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, by defeating Bryson DeChambeau in a six-hole playoff at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.
The win earned Cantlay the top-prize of $1,710,000 while DeChambeau will take home $1,026,000.
Check out how much money each player earned this week at the BMW Championship, as well as the top 18 money winners of all time.
BMW Championship: Leaderboard | Get to know Caves Valley
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Patrick Cantlay
-27
$1,710,000
2
Bryson DeChambeau
-27
$1,026,000
3
Sung-jae Im
-23
$646,000
4
Rory McIlroy
-22
$456,000
5
Erik Van Rooyen
-21
$380,000
T6
Sergio Garcia
-20
$330,125
T6
Dustin Johnson
-20
$330,125
8
Sam Burns
-19
$294,500
T9
Abraham Ancer
-18
$256,500
T9
Jon Rahm
-18
$256,500
T9
Alexander Noren
-18
$256,500
T12
K.H. Lee
-17
$199,500
T12
Webb Simpson
-17
$199,500
T12
Harold Varner III
-17
$199,500
T15
Tony Finau
-16
$166,250
T15
Jason Kokrak
-16
$166,250
T17
Viktor Hovland
-15
$133,000
T17
Kevin Na
-15
$133,000
T17
Charl Schwartzel
-15
$133,000
T17
Hudson Swafford
-15
$133,000
T17
Aaron Wise
-15
$133,000
T22
Corey Conners
-14
$95,000
T22
Brooks Koepka
-14
$95,000
T22
Justin Thomas
-14
$95,000
T22
Scottie Scheffler
-14
$95,000
T26
Daniel Berger
-13
$73,150
T26
Harris English
-13
$73,150
T26
Shane Lowry
-13
$73,150
T29
Cameron Davis
-12
$61,750
T29
Brian Harman
-12
$61,750
T29
Si Woo Kim
-12
$61,750
T29
Sebastian Munoz
-12
$61,750
T29
Joaquin Niemann
-12
$61,750
T34
Patton Kizzire
-11
$50,113
T34
Cameron Smith
-11
$50,113
T34
Jordan Spieth
-11
$50,113
T34
Lee Westwood
-11
$50,113
T38
Paul Casey
-10
$38,000
T38
Stewart Cink
-10
$38,000
T38
Lucas Glover
-10
$38,000
T38
Charley Hoffman
-10
$38,000
T38
Matt Jones
-10
$38,000
T38
Louis Oosthuizen
-10
$38,000
T38
Jhonattan Vegas
-10
$38,000
T38
Harry Higgs
-10
$38,000
T46
Emiliano Grillo
-9
$28,500
T46
Hideki Matsuyama
-9
$28,500
48
Chris Kirk
-8
$26,030
T49
Xander Schauffele
-7
$24,320
T49
Tom Hoge
-7
$24,320
51
Marc Leishman
-6
$23,370
T52
Branden Grace
-5
$22,154
T52
Billy Horschel
-5
$22,154
T52
Mackenzie Hughes
-5
$22,154
T52
Kevin Streelman
-5
$22,154
T52
Cameron Tringale
-5
$22,154
T57
Talor Gooch
-4
$21,280
T57
Ryan Palmer
-4
$21,280
T57
Keith Mitchell
-4
$21,280
T60
Keegan Bradley
-3
$20,710
T60
Russell Henley
-3
$20,710
T60
Robert Streb
-3
$20,710
T63
Max Homa
-2
$20,140
T63
Maverick McNealy
-2
$20,140
T63
Collin Morikawa
-2
$20,140
T66
Cameron Champ
-1
$19,475
T66
Kevin Kisner
-1
$19,475
T66
Phil Mickelson
-1
$19,475
T66
Carlos Ortiz
-1
$19,475