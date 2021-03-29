How much money each PGA Tour player won at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship

Adam Woodard
·3 min read
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask Joel Dahmen.

Dahmen finished this week’s event in the Dominican Republic at 12 under, one shot clear of both Sam Ryder and Rafael Campos to earn his first win on Tour. The 33-year-old Scottsdale, Arizona resident and Clarkston, Washington native not only earned full status through the 2022-23 season, but is also taking home the top prize of $540,000 as well as 300 FedEx Cup points.

“Golf was really hard for me these last seven or eight weeks and to turn around, whatever, seven of eight missed cuts to this is pretty incredible,” said Dahmen, who had previously missed six of his last seven weekends on Tour.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

Corales: Leaderboard | Photos

Prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Joel Dahmen

-12

$540,000

T2

Sam Ryder

-11

$267,000

T2

Rafael Campos

-11

$267,000

T4

Graeme McDowell

-10

$135,000

T4

Michael Gligic

-10

$135,000

T6

Hudson Swafford

-9

$105,000

T6

Emiliano Grillo

-9

$105,000

8

Danny Willett

-8

$93,750

T9

Brice Garnett

-7

$78,750

T9

Ben Martin

-7

$78,750

T9

Greyson Sigg

-7

$78,750

T9

Sepp Straka

-7

$78,750

T13

David Hearn

-6

$55,350

T13

Joseph Bramlett

-6

$55,350

T13

Chesson Hadley

-6

$55,350

T13

Thomas Detry

-6

$55,350

T13

Thomas Pieters

-6

$55,350

T18

Jhonattan Vegas

-5

$41,250

T18

Chase Seiffert

-5

$41,250

T18

Tyler McCumber

-5

$41,250

T18

Roberto Castro

-5

$41,250

T22

Andrew Yun

-4

$28,000

T22

Peter Uihlein

-4

$28,000

T22

Roger Sloan

-4

$28,000

T22

Alex Smalley

-4

$28,000

T22

Eric Cole

-4

$28,000

T22

Fabrizio Zanotti

-4

$28,000

T28

David Lingmerth

-3

$20,100

T28

Nate Lashley

-3

$20,100

T28

Justin Suh

-3

$20,100

T28

Vincent Whaley

-3

$20,100

T28

Charles Howell III

-3

$20,100

T28

Bronson Burgoon

-3

$20,100

T34

Josh Teater

-2

$14,350

T34

Ryan Brehm

-2

$14,350

T34

Taylor Pendrith

-2

$14,350

T34

Sebastian Cappelen

-2

$14,350

T34

Wes Roach

-2

$14,350

T34

Troy Merritt

-2

$14,350

T34

Will Gordon

-2

$14,350

T34

Tim Wilkinson

-2

$14,350

T34

Charley Hoffman

-2

$14,350

T43

Alex Cejka

-1

$10,050

T43

Scott Brown

-1

$10,050

T43

Robby Shelton

-1

$10,050

T43

Mark D. Anderson

-1

$10,050

T43

Patrick Rodgers

-1

$10,050

T48

GermanyStephan Jaeger

E

$7,890

T48

liaAaron Baddeley

E

$7,890

T48

Tyler Duncan

E

$7,890

T48

Pat Perez

E

$7,890

T52

D.J. Trahan

1

$7,290

T52

Richard S. Johnson

1

$7,290

T54

IrelandSeamus Power

2

$7,080

T54

Ben Taylor

2

$7,080

T56

Fabian Gomez

3

$6,810

T56

Tom Lewis

3

$6,810

T56

Padraig Harrington

3

$6,810

T56

Bo Van Pelt

3

$6,810

T56

Martin Trainer

3

$6,810

T56

Adam Schenk

3

$6,810

T56

Retief Goosen

3

$6,810

T63

Jonathan Byrd

4

$6,480

T63

liaRhein Gibson

4

$6,480

T63

Lee Hodges

4

$6,480

T63

Scott Harrington

4

$6,480

T67

Sang-Moon Bae

5

$6,300

T67

J.J. Spaun

5

$6,300

T69

Grayson Murray

7

$6,180

T69

Brian Stuard

7

$6,180

71

Parker McLachlin

14

$6,090

