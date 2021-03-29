How much money each PGA Tour player won at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship

The Telegraph

George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last May caused a national reckoning over race relations and police brutality in America, as well as a global protest movement over racial injustice. The city is back in the international spotlight this week with the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former police officer accused of killing Mr Floyd, a handcuffed and unarmed black man, by kneeling on his neck during his final moments. The trial is viewed by many as a litmus test for racial change in the US, and is expected to attract a global audience, with viewers able to follow the proceedings live on TV each day. What are the charges? Derek Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. An additional charge of third-degree murder was requested by prosecutors and added after an appeal. A second-degree murder conviction is punishable by up to 40 years in prison. Third-degree murder would require a lower standard of proof than second-degree, and prosecutors hope the additional charge will improve their odds of securing a conviction against Mr Chauvin. The second-degree murder charge requires prosecutors to prove Mr Chauvin caused Mr Floyd’s death while committing or trying to commit a crime - in this case, assaulting him by kneeling on his neck. Prosecutors do not have to prove that Mr Chauvin was the sole cause of death, but that his conduct was a “substantial causal factor.” To win a conviction on third-degree murder, prosecutors would have to show only that Mr Floyd’s death was caused by an act that was obviously dangerous, but not necessarily a crime. That carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. However, Mr Chauvin has no criminal history so would probably end up serving around 12 years regardless of whether he is convicted of second or third-degree murder. Manslaughter, the least serious charge, requires prosecutors to prove that Mr Chauvin caused Mr Floyd's death through negligence, and carries a maximum sentence of 10 years. How long is the trial? The trial is expected to last between four and six weeks. Metal fencing, razor wire and concrete barriers will surround the courthouse for the duration in anticipation of potential violence. Thousands of National Guard troops and other law enforcement officers have also been drafted in to maintain order in the city. Who is the judge? Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill has a reputation as a bold, no-nonsense but fair judge. He worked as a prosecutor for 10 years and became a judge in 2007. He previously served as top advisor to the county's top prosecutor, Amy Klobuchar, who now serves as a Democratic senator in Congress. Judge Cahill is known for being decisive, and he held firm on his decision to allow TV cameras into the trial - a first in the state of Minnesota - over the prosecution's objections. He also denied the defence's attempt to delay or move the trial out of Minneapolis, after the city reached a $27 million settlement with Mr Floyd's family. “I do not think that that would give the defendant any kind of a fair trial beyond what we are doing here today. I don’t think there’s any place in the state of Minnesota that has not been subjected to extreme amounts of publicity on this case,” he told the defence. Who is on the jury? More than 70 potential jurors were screened and questioned extensively on their views on police, racism and the Black Lives Matter movement over the last few weeks. The selection process was complicated by the intensive pre-trial publicity surrounding the case and all but one of the jurors said they had seen at least some of the arrest video. Some prospective jurors were excused after saying they feared for their safety if they were involved in the trial. Others were excused after telling the judge they could not be fair or impartial. The identities of the jurors will not be revealed until after the trial but some details are known. They range in age from their 20s to their 60s and include a chemist, a social worker, an accountant and a nurse. Two are immigrants to the United States. The panel is much more diverse than the average jury in the city and is made up of four white women, two white men, three black men, one black woman and two mixed race women. Three alternate jurors - two white women and a white man - were also selected. Two will listen to testimony, but will not be part of deliberations unless needed. The third alternate will be sent home before opening statements on Monday unless a juror needs to replace someone at the last minute. Who is prosecuting and what is their strategy? Minnesota's attorney general, Keith Ellison, is personally heading up the prosecution case amid intense public pressure for the state to secure a conviction. Mr Ellison is both the first Muslim and first African American to hold statewide office. He previously served as a Democratic congressman and is tipped as a potential future star for the party. The prosecution has a 14-strong team, including Matthew Frank, an experienced trial lawyer who will take the lead in court, and Jerry Blackwell, who last year won a posthumous pardon for a black man wrongly convicted of rape in 1920. The prosecution must convince the jury that Mr Chauvin's actions were a substantial factor in Mr Floyd's death, and that he assaulted him by using excessive force to pin him to the ground while handcuffed and unarmed. They sought to remove white prospective jurors who expressed staunch support for the police or negative attitudes to the Black Lives Matter, suggesting they intend to frame the case in terms of race. There is no doubt that the prosecution has a tough case - convictions of former police officers are exceedingly rare. Ben Crump, a lawyer for the Floyd family, said he hoped the jury would deliver a "just verdict." "George Floyd had more witnesses to his death than any other person ever - white or black," he said. "We all saw the same thing - the indisputable and unjustified torture and murder by a police officer of a black man who was handcuffed, restrained and posed no harm." What is the defence strategy? The defence lawyer, Eric Nelson, has much less resource than the prosecution, joined only by a legal assistant in the courtroom. However he is also liasing with the lawyers for three other former officers charged in Mr Floyd’s death, who are due to go to trial in August and have a shared interest in seeing Mr Chauvin acquitted. The Minnesota-based lawyer has kept a low profile but has experience in representing police officers. He was enlisted by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, the group funding Mr Chauvin’s defence. One of his biggest cases involved the wife of a former American football player who was convicted in the 2011 hit-and-run death of a Minneapolis chef. Mr Nelson's strategy will be to throw doubt over Mr Floyd's cause of death. He will argue that Mr Floyd suffered from opioid addiction and that his death was caused by drug use and underlying health problems. He has also attempted to soften Mr Chauvin's image in the eyes of the jury by getting him to remove his face mask each time he greets them, after one prospective juror told the court she could not forget the “hateful look” on his face during the arrest of Mr Floyd. Mr Nelson is expected to argue that Mr Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, that the former officer was following police procedure during the arrest and will show the jury a 2019 arrest involving Mr Floyd to argue his case. One key question is whether Mr Chauvin will testify. Mr Nelson has not said whether or not he will take the stand.