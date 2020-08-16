How much money each PGA Tour golfer won at the Wyndham Championship

Jim Herman won the Wyndham Championship on Sunday at 21 under thanks to an impressive weekend that featured a career-low 9-under 61 on Saturday and a 7-under 63 on Sunday.

The win at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, was Herman’s third of his PGA Tour career and propelled the 42-year-old into the season-ending FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017. Billy Horschel finished second at 20 under, followed by Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Doc Redman and and Si Woo Kim all T-3 at 18 under.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the Wyndham Championship.

Wyndham Championship: Leaderboard | Photos | Winner’s bag

Prize money